Zarrah Jane Amagan

– The Practical Blogger

Age: 27

Height: 5’4″

Current Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Hometown: Manila, Philippines

Hobbies: Blogging, dancing, singing, and photography

Job: Social Media Specialist, Fashion and Lifestyle Blogger

Being a blogger, she must look professional and presentable at all times but not only the inner factor but the physical aspects as well to maintain the integrity and influence towards others. This is what our Branded Pinoy of the week Zarrah portrays herself as a blogger.

What’s inside your bag?

I usually bring my whole life inside my bag especially when I am out for blogging and events. What you can see inside my bag during normal days are my business cards, my purse, my make-up kit, my phone, wet wipes, tissue, hand lotion, perfume, external drive, headset, keys and sometimes a camera.

What electronic gadgets are you currently using?

As a blogger, when taking pictures, I usually use my iPhone 6S for food and outfit photos which is very convenient for me. When I am doing food review or events, I always make sure to bring my Nikon DSLR camera so it could provide more vivid and presentable images for my website. When I am out for travel, I bring all of these along with my tripod and underwater camera.

What is your style of clothing?

I love to wear comfy clothes when going out especially when there are events, I go for something I will wear all day long. You can usually see me wearing dresses with white sneakers or ripped jeans. When there’s an occasion or special events, I go for long dresses and heels or sometimes a statement top and shoes.

What clothing brands do you think closely fit your sense of fashion?

When it comes to clothing brands, you will not believe me [when I tell you that] I am not picky and usually got after sale items. I love bargains even [when I was] back in my home country. I visit thrift shops or what they called ukay-ukay and I find amazing pieces… to be honest. In UAE, I mostly buy at H&M, Bershka, Zara, Iconic, and Forever21.

What’s your favorite perfume?

Currently, I am in love with Such a Flirt by Victoria’s Secret because of the sweet smell. I am also obsessed with Daisy by Marc Jacobs and CK One Shock as well.

What is your favorite brand of shoes?

When it comes to shoes, I always go for comfy rather than stylish. You can always find me wearing sneakers and flat shoes. I only wear heels during events and special occasions. My favorite brand for sneakers are Adidas, Jordan, Nike and for casual shoes, Steve Madden and Aldo.

Are you a shopaholic?

I might consider myself a shopaholic when there’s a chance. I love shopping and I think most women do the same that help them get relief from stress.

What inspires or influences you to buy an item?

When buying an item, I usually go for price but absolutely with quality as well. When I feel that the item is of good quality, I tend to buy it.

What brands do you trust for your skin care?

I am always an avid user of Olay Total Effects products. I think this brand has helped me through the years making me look young with a blemish-free skin.

What is a Branded Pinoy for you?

Being part of this very impressive section, I would say that Branded Pinoys are those Filipinos who are trying their best to succeed in their lives, for their profession and loving the things that they do. They are the voice of many Filipinos around the world. They might not be well known but they are putting up a distinct mark of Filipino values wherever they go. It is not about the brand they wear or the things they possess but how they carry themselves to be called Branded Pinoy.