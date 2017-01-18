YouTube introduces Super Chat to connect fans, creators during live streams

DUBAI – Video sharing platform YouTube has recently introduced its latest tools for fans and creators to connect with one another during live streams through Super Chat.

This certain tool highlights a message in the chat streams. The message stands out from the crowd to get even more of the creator’s attention. It remains pinned at the top of chat for up to five hours.

In the option, viewers need to pay for his comment be pinned at the top during live stream.

After paying the amount, the comment of the viewer will be highlighted in a different color to help live streamers flag a paid message.

Soon, when a YouTube star goes live, viewers will get to see a dollar bill symbol in the chat window.

“For creators, this means Super Chat does double duty: keeping their conversation and connections with fans meaningful and lively while also giving creators a new way to make money,” the firm stated in their blog post adding that they are planning to broadly launch the new idea on January 31 for creators in 20 countries and viewers in more than 40 countries.

As of this writing, selected creators such as iHasCupquake, Great Library (buzzbean 11), and Alex Wassabi are given the chance to use the latest idea.

Fan Funding bids farewell

Meanwhile, the firm also stated that they will remove the old version of Super Chat, Fan Funding.

The latter feature lets viewers make voluntary payments to support creators directly.

“While we were really excited about Fan Funding, it never achieved widespread usage outside of live streams, where we saw the majority of revenue.

“Fun Funding will stop accepting new sign-ups today, but can continue to be used on enabled channels until February 28 when it will be discontinued,” it added.

By: Ryan Namia