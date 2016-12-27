Young Filipino millionaire models new Chevy cars

Claire Bautista
young-2

DUBAI – Possibly the youngest Filipino millionaire living in the Middle East, a 27-year-old real estate broker is the model of All the New 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

Ryan Tañada, a young achiever and currently living in Doha, Qatar is, perhaps, the only Filipino brand ambassador for any car company in the Middle East.

“I’m really happy about it and [it is] surreal as I really love collecting cars and I really love Chevrolet as a brand because I’m really a user of their product.

“I own a Chevrolet Camaro before they got me as their endorser,” he said.

Tañada is also an entrepreneur, model, events producer and philanthropist.

At the age of 21, the realtor has contributed one million pesos sales to SM Development Corp. (SMDC). With his perseverance and dedication, he made his fortune at a young age.

Just last year, he was the highest earning realtor of all time as he produced one billion pesos in a matter of a year under SMDC.young

He was also awarded as one of the youngest self-made multi-millionaires in the Philippines.

Tañada’s team in January brought Alden Richards to Qatar.

He was on the cover of magazines from various publications around the world. He was featured even in the Philippines and Canada’s publishing companies.

“The biggest achievement that I would consider would be the charity events that I have been part of and being able to sponsor some children in the Philippines for their education through World Vision”

– Ryan Tañada

One of the magazines quoted him as “one of the bests in the industry at his age.”

Article By: Ryan Namia

