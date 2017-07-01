Yeng Constantino excited to have a baby

DUBAI – ‘Ikaw’ singer Yeng Constantino said that she is ready to be a mother.

But the Filipino singer noted that if she and her husband Yan Asuncion can’t make it this year, they’ll project it next year.

“Kung hindi talaga ako mabuntis this year, next year na talaga namin siya pa-project-in, magko-concentrate tayo,” she said.

Constantino said in a pep.ph report that she is ready to have a baby two years after their wedding.

She said that she never stresses her husband about having an offspring with her.

“Kung dumating. Pero hindi siya yung something na pina-project namin.

“Kung dumating, dumating, ganun siya.

“Kasi yung iba parang because they’re so busy, talagang pina-project nila,” she said before taking her vacation in the Philippines.

“Sa amin [ni Yan], bakasyon, pero enjoy lang, fun lang,” the ASAP mainstay said.

When did she get to realize that she wanted a baby with her husband?

Constantino remembered the time when she saw Asuncion’s baby photo.

“Ang cute kasi ng picture si Yan noong baby siya.

“Nakita ko yung picture noong baby siya before kami pumunta ng Palawan.

“Parang, ‘shucks, ang cute-cute mo, gusto kong magkaroon ng ganyan.

“Lagi kong sinasabi, halos everyday kapag mag-uusap kami ni Yan, na gusto ko ng ganyan,” she said referring to the old photo.

According to her, that story triggered her to become open to the topic of having a baby.

“Plano na namin yun next year kapag nag-honeymoon kami sa Europe,” she added.

Currently, she is focusing in her new projects.

Among of this is to record her new song ‘Tagumpay Nating Lahat’ which will be used in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games.

She’ll also do a song in collaboration with David Moffat.

This year, Constantino will also grace Brian McKnight’s concert this September 15.

Aside from that, this 2017, she will release her sixth studio album.

When asked about her next project this year, the singer-song writer said: “Isa pa lang ang alam kong solid na project. If ever na maging preggy ako next year, I think, at least pwede ko pang gawan ng paraan na kung kailangan talaga, because of my health na magpahinga ako, e, madali namang kausap ang Cornerstone.”