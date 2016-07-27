Yasay rejects China talks not based on sea feud ruling

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. said Tuesday, July 19, he had rejected a Chinese offer to hold talks “outside of and in disregard” of an international tribunal’s ruling last week that debunked Beijing’s claim to ownership of virtually the entire South China Sea.
Yasay said he told his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, that China’s condition “was not consistent with our constitution and our national interest,” adding Wang warned that if the Philippines insists on China’s compliance to the decision, “we might be headed for a confrontation.”
During talks on the sidelines of last weekend’s Asia-Europe meeting in Mongolia, Yasay said Wang insisted that the Philippines should not even “make any comments” on the landmark decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.
Wang “asked us also to open ourselves for bilateral negotiations but outside of and in disregard of the arbitral ruling, so this is something that I told him was not consistent with our constitution and our national interest,” Yasay told the ABS-CBN network.
“They said that if you will insist on the ruling and discussing it along those lines, then we might be headed for a confrontation,” he said.
Despite the seeming impasse, Yasay said he was still hopeful both countries can find a way to resolve the long-seething dispute, suggesting China’s publicly issued positions may still change.
Yasay said he asked that Filipinos be allowed to fish in the Scarborough Shoal, where Chinese coast guard ships have blocked and turned away fishing boats since effectively seizing the disputed fishing area after a tense standoff with Philippine government ships in 2012.
Wang responded by saying China was open to discussing that possibility with the Philippines “but not in the context of the arbitral tribunal ruling,” Yasay said.
Two days after the tribunal issued its ruling, Chinese coast guard ships again blocked Filipino fishermen from approaching the shoal in scenes documented by an ABS-CBN news crew.
