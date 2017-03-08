Yasay meets Filipino community leaders

Abu Dhabi — On the same day after his meeting with Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Philippines’ Secretary of Foreign Affairs Perfecto Yasay met the Filipino community leaders in capital on Friday, March 3 at the Universal Hospital conference hall.

In his speech before the crowd attended by officials from the Philippine Embassy headed by Ambassador Constancio R. Vingno Jr., Dubai Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes and leaders, he was grateful in sharing news concerning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

On Passports

Yasay announced that extending the validity of passports to 10 years has been taken into consideration by Congress recently.

“In a few months from today, maybe in less [time] we will see a measure in the legislature that will authorize the extension of the validity of our passports from 5 years to 10 years,” Yasay said, believing that this is what most Filipinos want.

“Upon the recommendation of the President [Rodrigo Duterte], we will soon be able to achieve the wishes of many of us to have the passport validity extended to a period of ten years,” he stressed.

“We will also continue to fine tune the process of expediting and making the issuance of our passports whether it is a new application or an extension as quickly as possible.”

He clarified that since all passports are now being issued electronically and contain essential information, it can be used for security purposes and identification.

He also said that the department is working on shortening the waiting time for the passports renewals and the delivery to be between two to three weeks.

On Legal Assistance Fund for OFWs

In addition to this, Yasay presented various assistance that the Department of Foreign Affairs has for overseas Filipinos who might be distressed or in need of legal assistance.

“Meron tayong tinatawag na legal assistance fund at assistance to national fund na nakahanda para sa ating mga overseas Filipino workers na nangangailangan ng tulong lalong lalo na yung mga desperado at yung humarap na napakabigat na problema with legal implications at ngangailangan ng abogado.”

He mentioned that 100 million pesos has been allocated for legal assistance to help OFWs.

“If you have any particular problem along this line, talagang hirap na hirap kayo at kelangan ninyo ng abogado, one way or another do not hesitate to go to the consular posts or embassy and see whether you are qualified or entitled to avail of legal assistance,” he said.

“We would like to make sure that the kind of services we will be rendering to you will be complete and your rights are properly protected and that cannot be compromised,” the secretary added.

He added that these funds can be used to support overseas Filipinos who are in severe and unexpected economic dislocation, such as those Kabayans in Saudi Arabia who lost their jobs and faced distressful financial problems.

Special ID for OFWs

Yasay said that in a meeting with DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello lll, a special identification card for OFWS was discussed.

“Ito ay parang universal ID in a manner of speaking na kung magkakasakit tayo sa ospital e-plug in mo lang yung ID alam na kung ano ang sakit mo, kung ano ang mga insurances mo. At kahit pumunta ka man sa banko at gusto mong umutang, meron ka nang information na kinakailangan mo,” explained adding that all other information and status related to PAG-IBIG, SSS, etc. would be available.

Let Filipino values shine

“Along this line, the President has given specific instruction for all of us who are here, please make sure that you continue to let [Filipino] values, traditions and good customs and practices shine like bright lights in the country where you are in.

“These are what we are proud of, the qualities of being industrious, the quality of being cooperative which are the outstanding qualities of Filipinos that we are proud [of] all over the world,” he said.

He relayed the President’s message to the overseas Filipinos to follow the rules and laws of the host country.

He likewise hoped that in the near future Filipinos will go abroad not because of any compelling necessity but because of absolute choice.

In the open forum which followed Filipino leaders and organizations’ representatives aired their concerns pertaining and relating to overseas Filipino welfare.

Bigger Space

A suggestion was raised to increase the budget of the Abu Dhabi Embassy for it to acquire bigger office space.

“Kung pwede sigurong madagdagan ang budget nila para magkaroon tayo ng malaking area sa Philippine Embassy para po yung appointment, dahil sa dami namin dito na nagrerenew ng passport it takes – matagal nga po ang printing,” suggested Engr. Melchor Peralta and was referring to the waiting time to get the passport released after application of renewal.

“We have about 620 or 610,000 Filipino workers dito sa UAE… and totoo na we are about being number 2 most busy consular post in the world precisely because of that,” Yasay acknowledged.

He then relayed his conversation with his Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“Napag usapan nga namin na napakarami ngang Filipino dito sa UAE at ako’y nagpasalamat sa kanya sa tulong na binibigay ng government as the host country to all of you,” Yasay translated his conversation with Maktoum

“Kung meron man silang [Ambassador and consular posts] plano for getting a bigger space or increasing the staff for our people, kung ma present nila yan as soon as possible and I will take the cudgels of making sure na ipaalam natin ito sa Congreso para yung ating budget process ay ma increase,” he stressed.

He mentioned that if they have any plans of increasing staff, enhancing facilities and equipment, getting bigger place to make things easy for Filipinos must be given action.

OFW Bank

On the standpoint, Bayanihan Council Chairman Engr. Jeffrey Uy had asked about the proposed OFW bank.

“Yeah, again that’s top priority. I understand but we will be evolving or utilizing the Postal Savings Bank – the bank that will be pivotal into becoming an OFW bank.

“Plans are on the way along this line,” Yasay stressed, pointing out that he is not privy to the exact plans but this is being addressed by the Secretary of Finance in collaboration with the Banko Central ng Pilipinas.

“This is something that the Department of Labor is also pushing very hard for,” he added.

(For the other concerns raised by Filipino leaders and representatives during the open forum will be posted on the Kabayan Weekly website www.kabayanweekly.com and Facebook page along with a video)