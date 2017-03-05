Yasay meets Dubai ruler

Dubai – Philippine’s Secretary for Foreign Affairs Perfecto Yasay, Jr. paid a courtesy call on Sheik Mohammad bin Rashid al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and Vice President and Ruler of Dubai on 3 March 2017 at the Zaabeel Sports Club.

Maktoum welcomed the Secretary and his delegation to the UAE and gladly noted that this visit would invigorate the bridges between our two countries.

He also conveyed his personal congratulations as the Philippines assumed the chairship of ASEAN this year.

Maktoum personally thanked the Secretary for the valuable contribution of the Filipino community to the growth and development of the UAE.

Yasay cited the UAE policies on moderation, tolerance, and understanding and expressed that the international community is grateful for the UAE’s leadership role on these virtues.

He also recalled the visits of former Vice Preisident Jejomar Binay and former President Gloria Arroyo and reiterated his mission to pave the way for the President’s forthcoming visit.

He added that the Philippines and the UAE share the goals of connectivity and that all states could benefit from friendly relations with all, highlighting the Philippines’ intent to foster stronger relations with countries from this region.

Accompanying the Secretary were: Ambassador Constantino Vingno, Special Envoy Anabel Aguiluz, Undersecretary Ariel Abadilla, OUCSCC, OUMWA Executive Director Reynaldo Catapang, OMEAA Assec Joy Quintana and Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes.