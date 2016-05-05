X Factor UK’s Impact dominates Dubai concert stage

DUBAI — X Factor UK’s all-Filipina group 4th Impact has dominated Al Nasr Leisureland’s concert stage with their mind-blowing performances last Friday, April 29, during their first concert ever after gaining popularity from the British television music competition.

The Cercado sisters – Almira, Celina, Irene and Mylene – who are known for their powerful voices and beautiful harmonies said, “Excited po kami to finally be here and perform for everyone here, it’s our first time.”

The Filipino sisters shared their journey, including their X Factor UK journey, by singing hits such as Problems by Ariana Grande featuring Iggy Azalea, Chandelier by Sia, I’ll Be There by The Jackson 5, and their famous X Factor UK live performance audition piece, Bang Bang by Ariana Grande, Jessie J. and Nicki Minaj.

Before becoming 4th Impact, the Cercado sisters have participated other singing contests in other countries, including the Philippines. They competed in the World Championships of Performing Arts, representing Philippines, and Superstar K6 as MICA in South Korea.

“We had been entering contests for many years and we felt like giving up the time before we entered X Factor UK. But our mom pushed us and continued to support us to go for it,” Almira, the eldest among the group, said.

The international girl group sensation further shared during their concert, “We are working on an album and hopefully it will be out this year.”

Fans from all over the world who had been following them, such as those from Australia, United Kingdom, Philippines, Qatar and other neighboring GCC countries, welcomed the Cercado sisters.

When asked what makes them stand out from other international girl groups, such as Little Mix and Fifth Harmony, the Cercado sisters said that being sisters is one thing that makes them different from the other girl group.

“Kahit anong mangyari, sisters pa rin kami,” they all said.

A fan, who followed the 4th Impact since the start of their journey in the X Factor, said she was very impressed with the ladies’ performance.

“We followed them sa X Factor UK. We were impressed then, though wala sila nakuha [as the X Factor winner],” Malu Yongco-Tancio, who attended the concert with her husband Rodel, told Kabayan Weekly.

“With their concert performance, they really did well though they are new in the business, they were really professional with an all-out performance,” she added.

Harvey Aquino, who also attended the concert with a friend, said: “Their performance was no doubt really great. What you see or hear on TV reflects on their live performance and I really enjoyed a lot.”

He further added that he started following 4th Impact “since their stint on X Factor UK” too.