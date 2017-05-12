WVL launches women’s volleyball tournament

Abu Dhabi – Filipino ladies who are volleyball enthusiasts converged for the opening of a volleyball tournament launched by the Women Volleyball League (WVL-Abu Dhabi) recently at Al Bateen Secondary School in the Capital.

Seven teams in complete uniform: the Abu Dhabi Pilots; Abu Dhabi Royal Spikers; AUH Vixens; Cleanco Spikers; D’ Strangers; Lady Lightning Warriors Spikers; and the Empire Volleyball Team, joined the opening program.

“The aim of this event is to uphold the value of sportsmanship, camaraderie and equality as a sign of respect to every player especially women here in Abu Dhabi. This is the time where they can show their talents in volleyball and as well make them physically and mentally fit,” said Lau Guillen in an interview.

”By this gathering of sports enthusiasts, we hope to unite kabayans and open opportunities to extend help, may it be related to jobs needs and other aspects we are in control of,” she added.

The tournament is played every Friday until its conclusion this month.