Wowowin Worldwide Tour kicks off in Abu Dhabi this February

OSN in partnership with GMA Pinoy TV will kick off the Wowowin Worldwide Tour in Abu Dhabi this February. They will give Filipinos in the UAE a chance to experience the warmth and generosity of Willie Revillame, who has always been passionate about reaching out to his kababayans overseas through his Kapuso game show, Wowowin.

The event will be staged at the Abu Dhabi National Theater on February 17 with show times at 1PM and 6PM.

“Sa ating mga Kapuso at kababayan dyan, kakatok kami sa mga puso niyo para magbigay ng tuwa at saya,” Willie earlier announced, filling his millions of Filipino fans abroad with excitement to see the well-loved host.

Willie or Kuya Wil, as he is fondly called, is widely known for his utmost respect for overseas Filipino workers. With this world tour, he hopes to bring them laughter and inspiration, while bringing them a little closer to home through GMA Pinoy TV via OSN.

“Together with GMA Pinoy TV and OSN, we will do our best to give you all a wonderful and enjoyable time. Abangan niyo kami diyan, mga Kapuso abroad!” he said.

Get free tickets to Wowowin in Abu Dhabi when you subscribe, renew or upgrade to OSN Pinoy Plus Extra, call 04 367 7777, log on to OSN.com or visit the nearest OSN kiosk.