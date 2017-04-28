Wonderlead to open doors for Dubai, and other emirates

Volleybelles’, spikers’ to break the ice this summer

Ras Al Khaimah – After a successful inaugural season, Wonderlead continues to rock Ras Al Khaimah and bring hype to the hilt as they unveiled the second season of Wonderlead Basketball League (WBL) this summer.

With the conclusion of the inaugural season, Wonderlead is set to open another rocking basketball season come May 12 at the Iceland Groundpark. This early, the slots are getting filled as more teams are beginning to show interest in the league, even teams coming from other Emirates. Initially, Wonderlead has categorized the second season as 5’8” below with one reinforcement. But due to the influx of queries and interest to the teams outside Ras Al Khaimah, guest teams from other Emirates might be considered to boost the roster.

Similarly, another popular sports, Volleyball, will take its debut at Iceland Ground Park touted as ‘La Liga RAK’. Wonderlead sports will spearhead volleyball competition this summer with the aim of bringing non-stop volleyball action on Ras al Khaimah grounds.

The competition is open to all volleyball teams for both men and women. Big cash prizes and freebies are at stake.

The men’s division is an open category while women’s division is open for Class B players only. Teams have already booked reservation as early as March. The organizer set deadline for registration on April 28. Only 10 teams for each division will be accepted.

Interested teams can still book a slot before it runs out. For interested teams you can message the FB page “wonder lead sports” for more details.