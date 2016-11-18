Women urged to report street harassments

DUBAI—Dubai Police urged women in the Emirate to report incidents of harassment in streets, saying that this is an offense being taken care of by authorities.

In a 7days.ae report, an unnamed police spokesman was quoted as saying that while this is an offense, many women do not report about their experience due to its possible effect on their reputation.

“But women should inform police about any sort of harassment in the street,” the spokesman said.

The officer said there are many forms of street harassment such as “a man stalking a woman in the street or mall, trying to slip their phone number in her bag or sticking it to the windscreen of a woman’s car.”

To help authorities track down offenders, the official said victims can take note of the offender’s plate number, taking a picture of the person, or simply scream for help.

“Women should alert police immediately, you can even go to a traffic police officer and they will help,” the spokesman said.

According to the report, a study by students of the Canadian University of Dubai found out that three quarters of people they interviewed had experienced being catcalled, being followed on the street or inside the mall, being spoken to using vulgar language, or being asked for their name or phone number.

Furthermore, the study also revealed that 40 percent of the 60 subjects of the research didn’t realize that these are offenses that are punishable by fines or jail time.

Dubai lawyer Yousef Al Bahar was quoted as saying in the report that a person convicted of harassment can be punished with up to a year jail time, or a fine of AED 10,000.

“We see many young men harassing women in malls, trying to get their attention, often because they have a lot of spare time on their hands,” Al Bahar said.

He also said that it would be best for victims to let other people know that she is being harassed.

“Look around you and speak out loudly so that people take notice of what is happening,” Al Bahar said.

Sexual assault, on the other hand, he said is when there is an unwanted physical contact.

He said this offense is punishable with up to 15 years of imprisonment, and deportation for expatriates.