The wise ignorant man

Many people have the mistaken notion that teaching is a vocation and a profession for academically challenged individuals. It is not infrequent among Filipinos, especially in the rural areas, that a young person intending to go to college but who has not been performing well in school is given the advice: “Mag – teacher ka na lang.”

On the other hand, when people hear that a bright and promising young individual wants to be a teacher, they utter, “Sayang na bata.” They believe that knowledge and skills that could have been harnessed to make that person a highly esteemed professional such as a doctor, lawyer, or engineer, would just be put to waste by ‘just’ being a teacher.

They think that a teacher will not be as bright and systematic as a doctor, as clever and eloquent as a lawyer, as skillful and ingenious as an engineer. Needless to say, to most people, teaching is very simple and easy, suitable only for the unintelligent.

Many of us who have chosen to go into this field and prepared for the teaching profession have surely received pessimistic and discouraging remarks from peers and family members who carry this misconception. Although it may hurt us to be thought of in this way, we should not let these false judgments undermine ourselves.

Contrary to what people think, it is from teachers that developing an individual’s potentials, including intellectual capabilities, are needed the most. It is they who are urgently called to be the best that they can be. It is because teachers are responsible for passing on to others many positive human traits which is an embodiment of their values.

Teaching is not for the fainthearted, nor for those who consider it just as a means of imparting knowledge to others. It requires a fullness of self, braced by consciousness of the effect teacher has, or ought to have, on students, and his breadth of character is demanded of few, if any, other callings. While learning requires much effort, teaching requires even greater because it is more laden with moral and human responsibilities.

Since a teacher’s job, from the etymology of the word education – “is to draw out”, perfections from his students, he must first be able to do this to himself. In doing so, the teacher learns humility – accepting that he does not know everything, that he has many qualities to develop, and that he is not perfect. Knowing that there is so much more to improve on himself, it does not matter to him that he is not given much recognition, that he is not as popular as those of the most esteemed professions, or that others think lowly of him.

Instead, he seeks only to be a better person so that he can help bring out the best in others. Plato once said that it is he who knows that he does not know everything (something the teacher knows very well) who is the wisest.

Although it is absurd to say that teaching is for the ignorant, it is something that the true teacher can accept, precisely because he is wise.

By: Lyra Maryh C. Macabugao