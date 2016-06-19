Willie Revillame umaasa ng pagbabago sa ilalim ng Duterte gov’t

Dinalaw ko si Willie Revillame sa taping ng Wowowin noong Sabado. Happy si Willie dahil patuloy na tumataas ang rating ng game show niya sa GMA 7.

Ang sabi ni Willie sa akin, happy rin ang management ng GMA 7 dahil pang-primetime ang ratings ng game show niya na magkakaroon ng mga show sa Middle East, London at Italy.

Nagpapasalamat si Willie sa lahat ng mga patuloy na sumusuporta sa game show niya at siyempre, sa pagtitiwala na ibinibigay sa kanya ng Kapuso management.

Si papa Rody Duterte ang ibinoto ni Willie na presidente noong nakaraang eleksyon. May gagawin dapat si Willie na campaign ad, kasama si Robin Padilla para kay papa Rody pero hindi natuloy. Hoping si Willie na malaking pagbabago ang magaganap sa bayan natin kapag nagsimula na ang panunungkulan ni papa Rody.

Pero sa puso ni Willie, deserving din na maging pangulo ng Pilipinas si former Senator Manny Villar. Puring-puri ni Willie ang kabutihan ni papa Manny at ng misis nito na si Senator Cynthia Villar. Parang mga tunay na magulang ang turing ni Willie kay papa Manny, ang presidential candidate na sinuportahan niya noong 2010.

Isa ako sa mga makapagpapatunay ng tunay na mabubuting tao ang Villar couple at ang kanilang mga anak. Ikinuwento ni Willie sa akin ang pagkagulat niya nang dalawin siya ni Congressman Mark Villar sa studio ng Wowowin para personal na magpasalamat sa kanya. Hindi inaasahan ni Willie ang kind gesture ni Mark na marunong tumanaw ng utang na loob at sure ako na magiging mahusay na secretary ng DPWH.

*****

Ipapakilala na ng Kapuso Network ang buong cast ng Hay, Bahay!, ang sitcom na ipapalit sa Vampire Ang Daddy Ko. Magsisimula ang Hay, Bahay! sa June 19 at starring sa kaabang-abang na sitcom sina Ai-Ai delas Alas, Vic Sotto, Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola at ang mag-asawang Kristine Hermosa at Oyo Sotto.

Subok na ang malakas na hatak sa masa ng loveteam nina Bossing at Ai-Ai kaya tiyak na susuportahan ng televiewers ang Hay, Bahay!

*****

Listahan ng mga artistang sangkot sa droga isusumite kay Duterte

Headline noong nakaraang gabi sa mga news program ang mga showbiz personality na diumano’y sangkot sa illegal drugs.

Ibibigay ng PDEA kay incoming President Rodrigo Duterte ang mga pangalan ng mga suspect. Nakakaintrigang malaman ang mga pangalan ng mga showbiz personality na involved ha?

Dapat matakot ang mga personalidad na tinutukoy ng PDEA dahil baka pangalanan sila ni papa Rody. Mas kahiya-hiya kung ibubulgar ni papa Rody sa publiko ang names ng mga celebrity na patuloy sa paggamit ng mga ipinagbabawal na droga.

*****

Sikreto sa pagpapapayat ni Sharon Cuneta

Marami pa rin ang nagtatanong sa akin ng sikreto ng pagpayat ni Sharon Cuneta. Hindi ko masagot ang kanilang tanong dahil kung alam ko ang dahilan, magkasing-payat na siguro kami ni Sharon dahil baka gayahin ko ang paraan ng pagpapapayat niya.

Hintayin na lang natin na sabihin ni Sharon ang kanyang sikreto pero habang hindi pa nadidiskubre ng mga naiinggit sa Megastar, subukan muna ng mga curious na kontrolin ang pagkain nila.

Makakatulong din ang pagkonsulta sa mahusay na registered dietician nutritionist at siyempre, ang madalas na pagpunta sa gym.

Sa mga nagnanais na makita ang mabilis na resulta, madaling humingi ng appointment kay Dra. Vicki Belo para sa liposuction procedure.

May another way pa, ang bariatic surgery o weight loss surgery na nasubukan na ng ilang mga showbiz personality at effective naman ang resulta dahil hindi na lumolobo ang kanilang mga katawan mula nang sumailalim sila sa operasyon.

Kahit successful ang bariatic surgery, kailangan pa rin na magkaroon ng kontrol sa pagkain ang mga pasyente. Mag-practice pa rin sila ng self-discipline

*****

Justin Bieber nakipagsapakan sa Cleveland

Kalurky ang panununtok kay Justin Bieber ng isang black American na nakunan ng video na viral na ngayon.

Nangyari noong Miyerkules ng gabi ang pang-uumbag kay Justin sa hotel na tinutuluyan nito sa Cleveland, Ohio.

Hindi umubra ang tapang ni Justin dahil mas malaki ang mhin na nagpatumba sa kanya.

Ang nakakaloka, walang nagawa ang mga tao sa paligid ni Justin. Nasaan ang kanyang mga bodyguard?

Nang pumunta noon si Justin sa Pilipinas, hindi siya basta nalapitan ng fans dahil nakabantay ang mga bodyguard niya.

*****

Mario Maurer tumanda ang itsura

Dumalaw uli sa Pilipinas ang Thai actor na si Mario Maurer dahil siya ang special guest sa ToyCon 2016.

Nakahalubilo ni Mario sa ToyCon ang stars ng Encantadia 2016 na sinugod ng fans niya na type siya na ma-sight nang personal.

Twenty-seven years old na si Mario at ang sey ng fans, biglang nag-mature ang hitsura ng kanilang idol. May mga nanibago sa physical appearance ng Thai actor na bumihag sa puso ng Pinoy fans, apat na taon na ang nakalilipas.

*****

Christina Grimmie ipinagluksa rin ng mga Pinoy stars

Hindi lamang ang mga Hollywood celebrity ang nagulat at nagpaabot ng pakikiramay sa mga naulila ng The Voice Season 6 finalist na si Christina Grimmie na binaril at namatay noong June 11 sa Orlando, Florida.

Shocked din ang Pinoy stars, gaya ni Maine Mendoza, sa brutal na pagpaslang kay Grimmie na binaril ng suspect na si Kevin James Loibl na nagbaril din sa sarili at namatay.

Nangyari ang insidente sa meet-and-greet ni Grimmie pagkatapos ng show niya sa Plaza Live Theater.

Iniimbestigahan pa ng mga pulis ang tunay na motibo ng killer.

Hindi si Grimmie ang kauna-unahang singer na binaril at pinatay ng fan.

Noong March 1995, binaril si Selena Perez ng kanyang fan at kaibigan na si Yolanda Saldivar na hanggang ngayon ay nagdurusa sa kulungan.

Sikat na sikat noon si Selena na binansagan na Mexican Madonna. Isinalin sa pelikula ang life story ni Selena at binigyang buhay ito ni Jennifer Lopez.

Sa Pilipinas, may fans na sobrang obsessed sa mga artista na hinahangaan nila. May mga fan na nabubuntis ng kanilang mga iniidolo na aktor pero hindi sila nagrereklamo o nag-iingay dahil karangalan na pinatulan sila ng mga pinagpapantasyahan na artista

*****

Fans imbiyerna sa feeling sikat na aktres

Hay naku, kahit ikaw ay madidismaya papa Ambet sa nagsupladang aktres sa isang showbiz event kamakailan. “Im na im,” as in imbyernang-imbyerna ang mga fans dahil tinawag nila ang aktres pero parang wala lang itong narinig. Super dedma raw ang aktres na feeling sikat pero iisa pa lamang ang movie na nakatsamba sa box office. Feeling invisible ang aktres kaya hindi napigilan ng fans na magtaray. Mabuti raw sana kung hindi nila alam na salamat po doktor ang beauty ng aktres na nalulunod sa isang basong tubig.

The who siya? Hmmmm. . . Huwag na dahil baka “ma-jologs” pa tayo sa upuan, hahaha!