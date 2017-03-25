I will soon be forgotten

‘There will be no accolades for me

In this life of tranquility

And I will soon be forgotten

Like winds that we cannot see

As I stared in this space

I think on how my adoration to poetry

Turned into love

That I belonged to it absolutely

Sometimes…

The poems I rhymed is sketchy

And I always wait for you

To make it complete

That if I think in the middle of the night

On the softness of your skin

The delicate firmness of a kiss

It will rouse me like sand dunes

And I’ll find harmony

In the desert where my words exist

If the connection has ceased

And our time finally ends in peace

Yet the remains of my poetry

Will be dedicated for you only.’

By: Jesus James Llorico