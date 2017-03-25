I will soon be forgotten
‘There will be no accolades for me
In this life of tranquility
And I will soon be forgotten
Like winds that we cannot see
As I stared in this space
I think on how my adoration to poetry
Turned into love
That I belonged to it absolutely
Sometimes…
The poems I rhymed is sketchy
And I always wait for you
To make it complete
That if I think in the middle of the night
On the softness of your skin
The delicate firmness of a kiss
It will rouse me like sand dunes
And I’ll find harmony
In the desert where my words exist
If the connection has ceased
And our time finally ends in peace
Yet the remains of my poetry
Will be dedicated for you only.’
By: Jesus James Llorico
