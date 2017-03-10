Wildcats, Bully Boys big winners in ANTBL Season 10 opener

SHARJAH – The newest season of Al Nahda Tropahan Basketball League (ANTBL) had its exciting opening for the 10th Inter-Color Cup Pre-Summer Season last Friday, March 3 at THE Al Nahda Park.

In the featured games, Bully Boys easily crushed their opponent Hokage Team with the final score of 67-43 after stellar efforts of power forward Amir Asistio who scored a game high 20 points while Ralph Esguerra of Wildcats team tallied 17 points to beat the undermanned Sharjah Rookies, 62-53.

In the earlier games, Abela team’s Roy San Pedro dropped 17 points and singlehandedly carried his team to victory against the Cardinals, 73-42. Sharjah Bulls defeated Apache Warriors, 78-66, after the monstrous performance of Angelo Aspi who scored a game high of 30 points.

“This is an exciting year for ANTBL community, we welcomed nine local teams to be part of this 2017 season and hope to bring more excitement to all the Filipinos residing in Sharjah in the form of basketball,” said Commissioner Eric Ubal.