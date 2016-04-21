Wife is pregnant by a man other than her husband | Return air ticket is not mandatory benefit during annual leave

Wife is pregnant by a man other than her husband
Atty. Barney, can I have my marriage annulled due to the fact that my wife was already pregnant when we got married? She told me that I was the father of the child she is conceiving so I did not hesitate to marry her immediately. However, I found out that she lied to me because the real father was her ex-boyfriend. – Jun F.
Yes, you can petition the court to annul your marriage. Consent to contract a marriage obtained by fraud is a ground to annul a marriage. In your case, you would have not given your consent to marry your wife if she told you the truth that you are not the father of the child she is conceiving.
Under Article 46 of the Family Code of the Philippines, any of the following circumstances shall constitute fraud which will entitle the aggrieved party to annul the marriage:
1. Non-disclosure of a previous conviction by final judgment of the other party of a crime involving moral turpitude;
2. Concealment by the wife of the fact that, at the time of the marriage, she was pregnant by a man other than her husband;
3. Concealment of a sexually transmissible disease (STD), regardless of its nature;
4. Concealment of drug addiction;
5. Concealment of habitual alcoholism; or
6. Concealment of homosexuality or lesbianism
No other misrepresentation or deceit as to character, health, rank, fortune, or chastity shall constitute fraud as will give grounds for action for the annulment of marriage. Any of the above-mentioned circumstances must be existing at the time of the marriage.
You should file an action for annulment of your marriage within 5 years from the discovery of fraud. Otherwise, your petition will no longer be accepted by the courts.
Return air ticket is not mandatory benefit during annual leave
Atty. Barney, my annual leave is scheduled next month and I am very excited to go the Philippines to see my family. When I asked my employer if he has booked my 2-way ticket, he told me that it is not under the responsibility of the company to provide free airfare. He said this benefit is for managers only. I was very mad at him and during our argument, he even told me that if I want a free ticket, he can give me but it will be one-way to the Philippines as he will no longer renew my contract. Is this legal? In my previous company, all staff, regardless of position, are given roundtrip tickets during annual leave. – Candice
Your employer is not required to provide you with free round trip air tickets during your annual leave, unless this benefit is stated in your employment contract. According to Article 131 of the Labor Code, your employer is liable to pay for your one-way ticket to home country upon expiration or termination of your contract. In such case, your employer is correct in offering you a paid ticket back to the Philippines if your contract will no longer be renewed.
Article 131
Expenses for repatriation of an employee to his place of origin or any other place agreed upon by both parties shall be borne by the employer. If the employee after the end of his contract takes up employment somewhere else, repatriation expenses upon termination of his service shall be paid by the last employer subject to the provisions in the preceding clauses, and if the employer has failed to repatriate the employee and has not paid the repatriation expenses, the competent authorities shall do this at the employer’s expense by way of attachment. If the cause for termination of contract is attributed to the employee, his repatriation will be arranged at his own expense if he has the mean to pay.
The expenses of employer’s repatriation shall mean the cost of his travel ticket and whatever is provided for in the employment contract or in the bylaws of the company, such as the employee’s entitlement to travel tickets for his family and costs for shipment of his luggage.
