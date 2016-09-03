Who’s neglecting the OFWs?

It’s enough that many recruitment agencies deploying workers in the Middle East do not strictly adhere to the laws governing the protection of Filipino workers abroad, but this one official of a recruiters’ association, in one media interview, had the impertinence to say that the reason why there are so many number of runaways housed in Philippine labor centers in the region is because most of these runaway household service workers were merely overworked or just homesick.

This statement strongly reflects the kind of mentality these recruiters have – that workers are simply a product for placement to profit from, conveniently shutting out the aspects of human dignity.

How many of these so called “legitimate” recruiters abide by their legal responsibilities to their deployed workers who are being physically and/or sexually abused by their employers?

Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) rules require licensed recruitment agencies to monitor the situation of the worker, and in cases of emergency, to provide the necessary assistance.

In fact, under POEA regulations, failure of recruitment agencies to protect overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) warrants cancellation of licenses.

POEA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac cannot be clearer when he said “recruitment agencies shall be held accountable for incidents of abuse, exploitation, or breach of contract committed by household employers against the domestic workers”

But where are these “legitimate” recruiters when they are needed by the workers?

Recently, an OFW in Saudi Arabia died after she was allegedly raped by her employer.

Irma Avila Edloy passed away last Friday after she was rushed to King Salman Hospital in Riyadh due to severe injuries from sexual assault.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, who visited Edloy at the hospital as she was lying unconscious, said that when asked who maltreated her, she pointed to her employer.

Medical records show that Edloy had lacerations in her private parts. Her underwear was full of blood when she was brought to the hospital, and she had bruises on her face and body.

According to POEA Cacdac, her agency gave “incomplete” information as to Edloy’s true condition when they were being understandably badgered by her relatives as to her physical condition.

In other words, the recruitment agency tried to hide Edloy’s true condition from her worried relatives and did not even offered any form of assistance, neither to the victim nor to the grieving relatives.

The agency was temporarily suspended and is now under investigation by POEA.

The POEA should also look into other cases of OFWs in Saudi where there are clear cases of violations of these agencies of POEA rules and regulations.

In Kuwait, 19 recruitment agencies and their Kuwaiti counterparts were also temporarily suspended by POEA, after the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) officials visited the POLO/OWWA shelter and listened to what the runaways had to say.

It was apparent that from the stories of the OFWs, their agencies miserably failed to protect them and instead, in some cases, prevented them from running away from their abusive employers.

Now, DOLE is looking into the possibility of imposing a moratorium in the deployment of household service workers to Kuwait.

According to embassy records, up to 10 OFWs run to Philippine Embassy for help or shelter because of abusive employers.

And their agencies do nothing except to lay the blame on them for their lack of “proper training” and incurable homesickness.

It’s about time for DOLE to conduct an audit of all the licensed international recruitment agencies.

Those who have at least three violations, especially in the aspect of protecting the OFWs, should be permanently shut down.

In fact, the audit should not be limited only to recruitment agencies.

Performance of embassy staff and officials should also be appraised.

I congratulate POEA and DOLE for listening to OFWs in Kuwait that resulted in the temporary suspension of 19 recruitment agencies.

But President Rodrigo Duterte should also form a more authoritative panel to audit the embassies.

And they should listen more to OFWs so that they can find out how neglected our workers are.