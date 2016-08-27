Where has the ‘healing’ gone?

Even before he was proclaimed winner in the 2016 presidential elections, a kind gesture was seen from then presidential front runner Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte when he sought to unite the country after a vicious and divisive campaign by saying “let us begin the healing now.”

“Let’s begin to forget and start healing. I would like to reach the hands of my opponents. Let us be friends. Forget about the travails of elections,” Duterte was quoted as saying in a rappler.com report last May.

As visionary as he seemed, Duterte appeared not.

The “healing” he wanted to happen to make friends in the persons of his opponents became “aggravating.”

Take the unprecedented and surprising move of Duterte against then Vice President-elect Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo whom he denied of a joint inauguration.

It was a veering off the tradition.

In an interview with GMA News TV’s News To Go last June 26, former Presidential Communications Development and Strategic Planning Office head Manuel Quezon III said that there is no rule requiring the President and Vice President to hold a joint inauguration.

Quezon, however, said it is significant to hold joint inauguration – just like what the past presidents of the Philippines did – to show that the whole nation should be reunited again after the hateful and divisive campaign.

“Iyong mga unang henerasyon ng ating mga Pangulo, talagang gusto nilang patunayan na nagkaroon na ng kampanya at alam mo na medyo mainit at maanghang ang mga sinasabi ng mga tao sa kampanya, kailangan ng panahon na mag-reunite lahat at magsama-sama ang lahat ng sangay ng ating pamahalaan.

“Kaya nandoon ang Ehekutibo — ang Pangulo at Pangalawang Pangulo; nandoon ang Hudikatura, traditionally iyong Chief Justice or member of the Supreme Court; at ang proklamasyon ng mandato ng bagong Pangulo bilang kinatawan nito ang Senate President to read the results of the election,” said Quezon.

The separate inaugurations and oath takings of Duterte and Robredo was the first in recent Philippine history, and it sent a troubling message according to analysts.

Several other awkward instances happened between the two highest leaders of the country that showed Duterte’s insincere call for “healing.”

After Robredo, Duterte clashed with another “Maria” – Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno – after the latter penned a letter to the President raising her concern over the public identification of over 150 government officials, including seven judges, as allegedly having links to illegal drugs activities.

“. . . Mr. President, a premature announcement of an informal investigation on allegations of involvement with the drug trade will have the unwarranted effect of rendering the judge veritably useless in discharging his adjudicative role. Thus this Court has been careful, all too aware that more often than not, a good reputation is the primary badge of credibility and the only legacy that many of our judges can leave behind,” said Sereno in her letter to Duterte. “As the sole entity charged with the discipline of judges, the Supreme Court decides when judges are excused from bench duty and report to it. We appreciate your zeal in helping us cleanse the ranks of the judiciary of misfits but we assure you, Mr. President, even an informal report from the President or his appropriate alter egos would be sufficient to spur us to action and conduct the investigation immediately without need of requiring them to report physically to any entity and cancel scheduled court activities.”

Duterte took Sereno negatively.

He slammed the Chief Justice and raised the possibility of him declaring martial law to pursue his administration’s drug war.

“I’m giving you a warning. Don’t create a crisis because I will order everybody in the executive department not to honor you.

“Please do not, you say, create a constitutional issue. There will be. Don’t order me, I’m telling you. I hope you are listening. . . You want me to be frank? You’re interfering (with my job),” Duterte was quoted in an inquirer.net report as saying.

And currently, Duterte is publicly lambasting Senator Leila de Lima as an immoral woman whose driver-lover allegedly peddled drugs.

De Lima was continuously criticizing Duterte over the bloody campaign against illegal drugs, and had started a Senate inquiry which she personally sought.

“Here is an immoral woman, flaunting well of course in so far as wife of the driver was concerned, it’s adultery. Here is a woman who funded the house of her lover and yet we do not see any complaint about it,” Duterte said in his attack against De Lima.

With what Duterte is doing, it is clear that he is just assassinating the character of a known critic of him.

We do not defend De Lima here, or any other politicians or individuals who clash with the President. What we are saying is that we don’t see any chances to start the “healing” he called for during the voting period.

We are wondering if Duterte really mean the process of restoration of damaged or ruined relationships when he said “healing,” or it is just a different “animal” to him.