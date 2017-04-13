What’s in your heart

‘What’s in your heart is all I ask

For I see in those clear brown eyes

A soft touch in my lonely heart

That has created a timeless art

As bright stars filled the evening air

And winds gently kissed your sweet face

A dream to behold as we stand

While I held you softly by the hand

Years has passed and times have changed

That things have gone way far too long

Why love remains we wonder why

That it was seen in our lonely eyes

There is something I can’t forget

Your lovely smile and long dark hair

As we listened to bygone songs

It is where our hearts truly belong.’

By: Jesus James Llorico