What’s in your heart
‘What’s in your heart is all I ask
For I see in those clear brown eyes
A soft touch in my lonely heart
That has created a timeless art
As bright stars filled the evening air
And winds gently kissed your sweet face
A dream to behold as we stand
While I held you softly by the hand
Years has passed and times have changed
That things have gone way far too long
Why love remains we wonder why
That it was seen in our lonely eyes
There is something I can’t forget
Your lovely smile and long dark hair
As we listened to bygone songs
It is where our hearts truly belong.’
By: Jesus James Llorico
