Walk, run through diversity at Unity Run

DUBAI – In line with Dubai’s goal to make the city a disabled-friendly city by 2020, the Unity Run is organized to support and celebrate “Dubai… A city for everyone.”
The run will have two un-timed routes, a three-kilometer walk, and a seven-kilometer run, at Al Mamzar Beach on Friday, November 25.
Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Honorary Patron of Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, The Unity Run will be raising money for the center through the event. Aside from funds, the event will also be raising awareness to the public about those with special needs.
Speaking to Kabayan Weekly, Ian Fairservice, Vice Chairman of Al Noor, said that the center is very excited about the event as it has the same goal as the center.
“We love the idea of unity through diversity. We love the idea that we are not running for something but we are running and walking with each other. And our special needs children and adults in our community will be able to enjoy walking, running or riding alongside with people with normal abilities,” he said.
The vice chairman mentioned that the run also coincides with the center’s 35th anniversary. Fairservice stated that Al Noor first opened on November 21, 1981, while the first Unity Run will be held on November 25 next month.
“It would be a great integration, a great celebration of how the special needs community can be accepted. It will give great confidence to our children, the support we have for them and the acceptance we have for them. So we hope that lots of people will take part and we look forward to their support,” he added.
Ruth Dickinson, Managing Director of FITT Group, said that schools and corporates have been invited to the event. Some of the students from Al Noor will also be taking part in The Unity Run next month.
“We would like everyone to come down and take part in this joyous celebration of life in the UAE to walk or run or cycle side by side, able and with those with special needs, to be inclusive and to do it altogether,” Dickinson said.
