Walang selfie kay Maxine

Hindi masyadong nagkaroon ng publicity ang pagpunta sa Pilipinas ni Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova para manood ng 65th Miss Universe.

Ilang araw pagkatapos panoorin ang Miss Universe 2016, naglabas ng mga obserbasyon si Natalie at marami ang agree sa kanya.

Kung may pinanghihinayangan si Natalie, hindi siya nagkaroon ng chance na makapagpakuha ng litrato na kasama si Miss Universe Philippines Maxine Medina.

Ito ang ilan sa mga puna ni Natalie tungkol sa mga naganap sa 65th Miss Universe.

“I did not care of Flo Rida and his music. I felt it took away from the elegance and class what MU is known for. Plus the songs were [a] few years old and not current. Either stick with classic like Boys II Men or [do] something fresh.

“Steve Harvey was a torture to tolerate as a host, and I can’t wait for his contract to expire. I did not get his humor and the whole making a “mistake” again comment over and over again got old super fast.

“No opening number dance or introductions was a sad exclusion.

“Lack of Filipino cultural significance. There were hardly any elements to showcase the rich and beautiful culture. When I was competing in Thailand they had so many Thai elements from music to stage, and having things like the tuk tuk, elephant, dancers, costumes and showing off all that Thailand has to offer.

“I think it’s a shame they didn’t showcase Philippines as a host country.

“The show kinda has a reality TV feel, and lacks that elegance and glamour that it used to be before.

“I was rooting for Thailand all the way and was so smitten by her from the start, she is so beautiful it makes you want to cry! However she failed to appear confident in her answer and sadly didn’t advance. How amazing it would have been though, to have her as a winner for Thai people after losing their beloved King this past year!

“Chalita (Suansane) was perfect for MU but I guess it was not meant to be. I hope I get a chance to meet her very soon.

“I liked Maxine, Miss Philippines a lot too, and wished she could’ve also advanced. Her answer was not the best and she didn’t sound confident as well. She is gorgeous when I saw her in person at the hotel (too bad I didn’t get a chance to take a photo with her).”

****

Parang may pinagdaraanan ang aktor at ang kanyang misis kapag ang pagkakaroon ng anak ang itinatanong sa kanila.

Anak na lang ang kulang sa ideal relationship ng aktor at ng asawa nito.

Pero nagsalita ang aktor na hindi natin knows ang pinagdaraanan ng mga childless couple kaya minsan, hindi tama na magtanong tungkol sa isyu.

Agree ako sa paniniwala ng aktor kaya kailangan na maging sensitive o mag-ingat sa pagtatanong ang ibang mga tao dahil baka may nasasaktan sila na lingid sa kanilang kaalaman.

*****

Shocking para sa ilang Pinoy fans ang balita na in a relationship si Tom Jones at si Priscilla Presley, ang dating asawa ng King of Rock and Roll na si Elvis Presley.

Last minute na nakansela ang concert ni Tom Jones sa Smart Araneta Coliseum noong April 2016 dahil sa serious illness ng kanyang misis na si Linda.

Naloka ang Pinoy fans dahil nasa Big Dome na sila nang kanselahin ang concert dahil dali-daling bumalik sa Amerika si Tom Jones.

Pero naunawaan ng mga Pinoy ang inasal ni Tom dahil mahirap kapag may karamdaman ang isang miyembro ng pamilya, lalo na ang babae na kasama niya sa halos anim na dekada.

Masyadong dinamdam ni Tom ang pagkawala ni Linda noong April 2016 kaya big news sa fans nang malaman nila na may relasyon na ang singer kay Priscilla.

Hindi sila makapaniwala na hindi pa nakakapagbabang-luksa si Tom, nakahanap na agad siya ng kapalit sa kanyang asawa.

Hindi natin masi¬sisi si Tom dahil ganoon talaga ang at¬titude ng mga tao na nakakaranas ng sobrang depression.

Kahit mahal na mahal nila ang mga ka¬relasyon na suma¬kabilang-buhay, nag¬hahanap sila ng mga tao na makakaunawa sa kanila at eventually, ma¬giging inspirasyon, lalo na kung emotionally weak sila.

By: Lolit Solis