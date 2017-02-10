Walang selfie kay Maxine

Hindi masyadong nagkaroon ng publicity ang pagpunta sa Pilipinas ni Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova para manood ng 65th Miss Universe.
Ilang araw pagkatapos panoorin ang Miss Universe 2016, naglabas ng mga obserbasyon si Natalie at marami ang agree sa kanya.
Kung may pinanghihinayangan si Natalie, hindi siya nagkaroon ng chance na makapagpakuha ng litrato na kasama si Miss Universe Philippines Maxine Medina.
Ito ang ilan sa mga puna ni Natalie tungkol sa mga naganap sa 65th Miss Universe.
“I did not care of Flo Rida and his music. I felt it took away from the elegance and class what MU is known for. Plus the songs were [a] few years old and not current. Either stick with classic like Boys II Men or [do] something fresh.
“Steve Harvey was a torture to tolerate as a host, and I can’t wait for his contract to expire. I did not get his humor and the whole making a “mistake” again comment over and over again got old super fast.
“No opening number dance or introductions was a sad exclusion.
“Lack of Filipino cultural significance. There were hardly any elements to showcase the rich and beautiful culture. When I was competing in Thailand they had so many Thai elements from music to stage, and having things like the tuk tuk, elephant, dancers, costumes and showing off all that Thailand has to offer.
“I think it’s a shame they didn’t showcase Philippines as a host country.
“The show kinda has a reality TV feel, and lacks that elegance and glamour that it used to be before.
“I was rooting for Thailand all the way and was so smitten by her from the start, she is so beautiful it makes you want to cry! However she failed to appear confident in her answer and sadly didn’t advance. How amazing it would have been though, to have her as a winner for Thai people after losing their beloved King this past year!
“Chalita (Suansane) was perfect for MU but I guess it was not meant to be. I hope I get a chance to meet her very soon.
“I liked Maxine, Miss Philippines a lot too, and wished she could’ve also advanced. Her answer was not the best and she didn’t sound confident as well. She is gorgeous when I saw her in person at the hotel (too bad I didn’t get a chance to take a photo with her).”
****
Parang may pinagdaraanan ang aktor at ang kanyang misis kapag ang pagkakaroon ng anak ang itinatanong sa kanila.
Anak na lang ang kulang sa ideal relationship ng aktor at ng asawa nito.
Pero nagsalita ang aktor na hindi natin knows ang pinagdaraanan ng mga childless couple kaya minsan, hindi tama na magtanong tungkol sa isyu.
Agree ako sa paniniwala ng aktor kaya kailangan na maging sensitive o mag-ingat sa pagtatanong ang ibang mga tao dahil baka may nasasaktan sila na lingid sa kanilang kaalaman.
*****
Shocking para sa ilang Pinoy fans ang balita na in a relationship si Tom Jones at si Priscilla Presley, ang dating asawa ng King of Rock and Roll na si Elvis Presley.
Last minute na nakansela ang concert ni Tom Jones sa Smart Araneta Coliseum noong April 2016 dahil sa serious illness ng kanyang misis na si Linda.
Naloka ang Pinoy fans dahil nasa Big Dome na sila nang kanselahin ang concert dahil dali-daling bumalik sa Amerika si Tom Jones.
Pero naunawaan ng mga Pinoy ang inasal ni Tom dahil mahirap kapag may karamdaman ang isang miyembro ng pamilya, lalo na ang babae na kasama niya sa halos anim na dekada.
Masyadong dinamdam ni Tom ang pagkawala ni Linda noong April 2016 kaya big news sa fans nang malaman nila na may relasyon na ang singer kay Priscilla.
Hindi sila makapaniwala na hindi pa nakakapagbabang-luksa si Tom, nakahanap na agad siya ng kapalit sa kanyang asawa.
Hindi natin masi¬sisi si Tom dahil ganoon talaga ang at¬titude ng mga tao na nakakaranas ng sobrang depression.
Kahit mahal na mahal nila ang mga ka¬relasyon na suma¬kabilang-buhay, nag¬hahanap sila ng mga tao na makakaunawa sa kanila at eventually, ma¬giging inspirasyon, lalo na kung emotionally weak sila.
By: Lolit Solis
QUt8uI safe power leveling and gold I feel extremely lucky to have come across your entire web pages and look forward to plenty of more exciting minutes reading here
This is the perfect site for everyone who hopes to understand this topic. You understand so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really will need laugh out loud). You certainly put a fresh spin on a topic that’s been written about for a long time. Excellent stuff, just excellent!
NaMd6v Just thought i would comment and say neat design, did you code it yourself? Looks great. Just found here
I simply could not leave your website before suggesting that I actually loved the usual information an individual supply in your guests? Is gonna be back regularly in order to inspect new posts
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, as well as the content!
It as nearly impossible to find educated people on this topic, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
When someone writes an article he/she retains the image of a user
What central processing unit careers occupy the work that a computer revamp technician otherwise technological hold specialist does?
There is certainly a great deal to learn about this issue. I really like all of the points you ave made.
It as a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more
Your means of telling all in this article is really nice, all be capable of without difficulty know it, Thanks a lot.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article. Keep writing.
I was looking through some of your posts on this site and I think this web site is very informative! Keep putting up.
Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Much thanks again.
There is clearly a bundle to identify about this. I suppose you made certain nice points in features also.
I truly appreciate this blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Enjoyed every bit of your blog post.Much thanks again. Cool.
I value the blog.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Looking around I like to look around the web, regularly I will just go to Stumble Upon and follow thru
wow, awesome blog post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Just wanted to say thanks for posting this!
Wow, great article post.Much thanks again.
Thanks again for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
thank you for all your efforts that you have put in this. Very interesting info. Wayne All I have to say about that is asphinctersayswhat. Arcade owner What Wayne Exactly. by Wayne as World.
Would you be serious about exchanging links?
I really liked your blog post. Will read on
Would you be eager about exchanging hyperlinks?
Im thankful for the post.Thanks Again. Want more.
You ave made some really good points there. I checked on the net to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
This particular blog is no doubt entertaining and also diverting. I have picked helluva helpful advices out of this source. I ad love to go back again and again. Cheers!
You have made some really good points there. I checked on the net for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
I truly appreciate this article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
I see something truly interesting about your weblog so I saved to bookmarks.
A round of applause for your blog post.
I really liked your blog post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The whole glance of your web site is wonderful, as well as the content!
It as hard to find experienced people about this topic, but you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Really enjoyed this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Thanks for the blog article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
There as definately a lot to learn about this topic. I really like all the points you made.