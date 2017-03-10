Wagi ang televiewers

Kani-kaniyang labas ng rating ang ABS-CBN at GMA-7 para i-back-up ang kanilang claim kung aling programa talaga ang tinututukan ng mga televiewers tuwing primetime.
Pukpukan ang ginagawang pralala ng kanilang mga drumbeaters, walang gustong magpahuli. Kumbaga sa track sports ay walang gustong mangulelat.
Ang sabi ng ABS-CBN, ang kanilang mga primetime shows ang nangunguna kung viewership ang pag-uusapan. Malayung-malayo raw ang numero ng kanilang mga palabas sa primetime – “Ang Probinsiyano”, “My Dear Heart” at “A Love To Last”.
Kung ang GMA-7 naman ang pakikinggan, ang kanilang primetime bloc daw ang nakauungos sa labanan, panalung-panalo raw ang rating ng “Encantadia”, “Destined To Be Yours” at “Meant To Be”.
Ang lubos na nasisiyahan sa ganitong magagandang palabas ay ang viewing public. Napaka-wide ng kanilang choice kung aling palabas ang kanilang tututukan gabi-gabi. Ang totoong panalo ay ang mga manonood dahil hindi nasasayang ang ibinabayad nila sa kanilang electric consumption dahil wala namang itulak-kabigin sa mga nagsasalpukang palabas na ito sa telebisyon.
Ang isang banggaan na may kaingayan sa social media ay ang tapatan ng “Destined To Be Yours” na pinagbibidahan nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza at ng “My Dear Heart” na pinagbibidahan ng batang si Nayomi Heart Ramos kasama sina Zanjo Marudo at Bela Padilla, ang dalawang palabas ang magkasabay ng time slot.
Sa inilabas na rating ng Siyete ay panalo ang programa ng AlDub siyempre kontra sa matagal-tagal na ring umeere na “May Dear Heart” ng Dos. At kung ang kabilang istasyon naman ang tatanungin ay iniwanan daw ng kanilang palabas ang kaeere lang na serye ng AlDub.
Sa totoo lang, alinman sa dalawang programa ang nakakuha ng mas magandang numero ay hindi na mahalaga para pagtalunan pa, ang importante ay parehong inaaliw ng dalawang serye ang mga televiewers, kaya ang manonood ang totoong panalo sa labanang ito.
Ganu’n!
-o0o-
Nakakalungkot naman dahil napakalaki raw ng possibility na hindi na matutuloy ang proyektong pagsasamahan nina Sharon Cuneta at Gabby Concepcion sa Star Cinema. Sabik na sabik na ang kanilang mga tagasuporta sa nasabing project, pero mukhang mauunsiyami ang mga ito.
Nakakasa na ang material, pati ang kanilang mga makakasama sa pelikula ay areglado na rin, pero mukhang bomalabs na naman ang takbo ng kuwento ng kanilang pagbabalik-tambalan.
Nasaan ang problema? Ayon sa chika ay very much ready na ang Megastar to do the project. As a matter of fact, todo ang ginawang pagpapayat ni Sharon bilang paghahanda. So, nasaan nga ang problema, na kay Gabby?
How true na sobrang laki raw ng talent fee na hiningi ng aktor. Parang ‘take it or leave it’ daw ang drama! Nakakaloka naman kung totoo nga ang chikang ito tungkol kay Gabby na minsang nagsabi na sabik na rin siyang makatrabaho si Sharon na napakalaki ng nagawa sa career niya.
Sayang naman kung tuluyang ma-shelve ang muli nilang pagsasama dahil hindi lang basta naging bahagi sila ng kani-kanyang career kundi pati ng personal nilang buhay.
Ang dami-dami nilang fans na mabibigo. Matagal na nilang hinihintay ang pelikulang ‘yun, asang-asa na silang matutuloy, pero hindi naman pala.
Sana maplantsa ang anumang gusot para mag-materialize ang proyektong ito. Sayang na sayang! Ayaw ng mga fans!
-o0o-
Talbog ang lahat ngayon kay Ian Veneracion! Si Ian ang bukambibig ngayon ng mga fans, lalo na ng mga kababayan nating kababaihan at kabadigang tumututok sa kanilang tambalan ngayon ni Bea Alonzo sa “A Love To Last”.
Unang chika, “Napakaguwapo ni Ian! Kahit pa tilad-tilarin mo ang bawat part ng mukha niya, napakaguwapo niya pa rin. Ang lakas-lakas ng appeal niya.
“Ewan ko ba naman! Hindi naman siya heartthrob, pero siya ang kuwentuhan namin ng mga officemates ko sa umaga! Kung kailan naman hindi na bagets si Ian, e, saka bumango ang career niya.”
Take note, hindi eksenadora ang misis ni Ian sa kanyang career, masid-masid lang ang peg nito, kaligayahan na ng misis ng aktor ang makitang marami siyang napapasaya.
Pangalawang chika, “Naku, pakialam ko ba sa mga bagets na lovetams d’yan! Wala akong keber sa kanila! Ang inaabangan ko, e, si Ian Veneracion! Akin lang ang TV kapag oras na ng series nila ni Bea!”
Observation ng karamihan na kung kailan nagkaedad si Ian ay saka pa nila nadiskubre ang malakas na appeal ng guwapong aktor.
Pangatlong chika, “Sina Ian at Bea ang pinagkukuwentuhan namin sa office. Nganga ang hindi nakapanood the previous night, hindi sila makaka-relate sa kuwentuhan.
“Natural, kinikilig kaming lahat, napaka-cute naman kasi ng team-up nila. Alam mo ‘yung hindi sila masyadong nag-e-effort, pero feel na feel ng televiewers ang pagpapakilig nila?
“Ito kasing Ian Veneracion na ito, eh, napakaguwapo niya! Kahit saang anggulo mo siya tingnan, sobrang guwapo talaga niya!”
“Gusto na nga naming bigyan ng pamasahe out of the country si Bea Alonzo, du’n na lang siya, para masolo na namin si Ian Veneracion!”
‘Yun na! End of chika!
qESBFK Its not my first time to pay a visit this web site, i am browsing this website dailly and get good data from here all the time.
Thank you ever so for you blog article.
I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a bit,
This blog was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something that helped me. Kudos!
You ought to take part in a contest for among the most effective blogs on the web. I will suggest this internet website!
Your style is very unique compared to other folks I have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.
service. Do you ave any? Please allow me understand in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
I really like and appreciate your blog post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
This is one awesome blog.Much thanks again. Cool.
What as up to all, it?s really a fastidious for me to visit this web page, it contains precious Information.
i wish for enjoyment, since this this web page conations genuinely fastidious funny data too.
Thanks for sharing this fine write-up. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
Very neat blog article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Very neat blog article.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Very informative blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I?ve learn a few good stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you set to create this type of fantastic informative web site.
I really liked your blog article.Much thanks again. Cool.
I savor, lead to I discovered exactly what I was taking a look for. You ave ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
you could have a fantastic weblog right here! would you prefer to make some invite posts on my weblog?
Undoubtedly advantageous mindset, thank you for sharing with us.. Liking the posting.. all the best Enjoying the posting.. bless you Value the posting you given..
Thanks a lot for the post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Enjoyed every bit of your article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Thanks to my father who told me concerning this weblog,
I am so grateful for your article.Much thanks again. Want more.
You ave made some good points there. I looked on the net for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
I am so grateful for your blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
You need to participate in a contest for the most effective blogs on the web. I will advocate this website!
wow, awesome article post.Really thank you! Want more.
Great blog article.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Utterly composed articles , Really enjoyed examining.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
the Zune Social is also great fun, letting you find others with shared tastes and becoming friends with them.
Major thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
You need to take part in a contest for the most effective blogs on the web. I will suggest this website!
I really liked your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
whoah this blog is great i love reading your articles. Keep up the great work! You know, a lot of people are searching around for this info, you can help them greatly.
This website truly has all the info I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Very good article post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything in this way before. So good to uncover somebody with some original tips on this topic. realy appreciate starting this up. this excellent website is something that is necessary more than the internet, a person if we do originality. valuable function for bringing something new towards the web!
Really enjoyed this blog post.Really looking forward to read more.
Im no pro, but I believe you just made the best point. You definitely comprehend what youre talking about, and I can actually get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so sincere.
You are so cool! I don’t believe I’ve read a single thing like this before. So good to find another person with unique thoughts on this subject. Really.. thanks for starting this up. This web site is something that’s needed on the web, someone with a little originality!
thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
uvb treatment There are a lot of blogging sites dedicated to celebrities (ex. Perez Hilton), love, fashion, travel, and food. But, how do I start one of my own specialty?.
to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
Major thankies for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Thank you ever so for you article.Thanks Again. Will read on
Thank you of this blog. That’s all I’m able to say. You undoubtedly have made this web web site into an item thats attention opening in addition to critical. You certainly know a fantastic deal of about the niche, youve covered a multitude of bases. Fantastic stuff from this the main internet. All more than again, thank you for the blog.
Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article.Really looking forward to read more.
Wow, great article post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
It as very effortless to find out any matter on web as compared to books, as I found this paragraph at this web page.
I think this is a real great blog article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Very good blog article.Really looking forward to read more.
Thanks for sharing this very good article. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
Thank you ever so for you article post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Precisely what I was looking for, thanks for posting.
If some one needs expert view concerning blogging and site-building afterward i propose him/her to go to see this web site, Keep up the pleasant work.
topic. I needs to spend some time learning more
I every time used to study piece of writing in news papers but now as I am a user of web thus from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.|
This is one awesome blog post.Really thank you!
Thanks for the article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Superb choice of colors!|
Wow, great blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
I truly appreciate this blog article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Cheers! Exactly where are your contact details though?|
will omit your great writing due to this problem.
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything in this way before. So good to uncover somebody with some original tips on this topic. realy appreciate starting this up. this excellent website is something that is necessary more than the internet, a person if we do originality. valuable function for bringing something new towards the web!
pretty practical stuff, overall I consider this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
Muchos Gracias for your post.Thanks Again. Want more.
If you are interested to learn Web optimization techniques then you have to read this article, I am sure you will obtain much more from this article on the topic of Web optimization.
I got this site from my pal who told me concerning this web site and at the moment this time I am browsing this web page and reading very informative articles at this time.|
Looking around I like to browse in various places on the web, regularly I will go to Digg and follow thru
I?аАТаЂаll right away grasp your rss as I can at find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me know so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Jade voyance tirage gratuit tarot de belline
Hi there, I do think your web site could be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in I.E., it has some overlapping issues. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Aside from that, great blog!|
This piece of writing provides clear idea in support of the new people of blogging, that actually how to do running a blog.|
It’s genuinely very difficult in this full of activity life to listen news on TV, thus I only use internet for that purpose, and obtain the most recent news.|
You can certainly see your skills in the paintings you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
Regards for this post, I am a big fan of this web site would like to go along updated.
It’s actually a nice and useful piece of info. I’m glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.|
You ave made some good points there. I checked on the net for more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
I think this is a real great post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
I think the admin of this site is really working hard in favor of his site, since here every data is quality based material.|
Thank you for your blog article. Awesome.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!
This is a good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise information Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!
I just want to mention I am just new to blogging and site-building and certainly loved your blog. Probably I’m likely to bookmark your blog . You actually come with fabulous well written articles. Kudos for sharing with us your blog site.
There is noticeably a bundle to learn about this. I assume you made certain good factors in options also.
Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I ave incorporated you guys to my blogroll.
tout est dans la formation video ! < Liked it!
Im obliged for the article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Wonderful site. Plenty of useful info here. I’m sending it to a few friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you on your sweat!|
I truly appreciate this post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the
pretty fantastic post, i certainly love this website, keep on it
Wow, great blog. Great.
Its such as you learn my thoughts! You appear to understand a lot approximately this, such as you wrote the guide in it or something. I believe that you just could do with some to force the message home a little bit, however instead of that, that is fantastic blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.|
Thank you for your article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
I really liked your blog post.Really thank you! Want more.
whites are thoroughly mixed. I personally believe any one of such totes
Hey! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!|
Wow, fantastic blog format! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging glance easy. The full glance of your site is magnificent, as well as the content material!
Major thankies for the article post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
liked every little bit of it and i also have you book marked to see new information on your web site.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!
When some one searches for his essential thing, thus he/she wishes to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
Thank you for your blog article. this site
[url=[Link deleted]<a href="[Link deleted][Link deleted]
[url=[Link deleted]<a href="[Link deleted][Link deleted]
[url=[Link deleted]<a href="[Link deleted][Link deleted]
[url=[Link deleted]<a href="[Link deleted][Link deleted]
[url=[Link deleted]<a href="[Link deleted][Link deleted]
Wow, awesome blog layout! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make blogging glance easy. The full glance of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!
Thanks for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting information.
In fact, they were so committed to twerking they would go to the Supreme Court to defend their initial amendment correct to throw the d.|After the New Directions watch Blaine’s scandalous twerking video,
[url=[Link deleted]<a href="[Link deleted][Link deleted]
[url=[Link deleted]<a href="[Link deleted][Link deleted]
Very good post. I certainly appreciate this website. Keep writing!
I value the post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
It’s in reality a great and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.|
<a href='[Link deleted][URL=[Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted]ijagid
<a href='[Link deleted][URL=[Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted]akeqibdi
<a href='[Link deleted][URL=[Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted]hmizimuu
Hey, thanks for the article.Really thank you! Will read on…
You have some helpful ideas! Maybe I should consider doing this by myself.
Thanks again for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
This is a very good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate info Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
This is one very informative blog. I like the way you write and I will bookmark your blog to my favorites.
I wanted to thank you for this good read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it. I have you book-marked to look at new things you post
Thank you ever so for you blog.Really thank you! Awesome.
Thank you for your post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Im thankful for the article. Really Cool.
Major thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Wow, great article.Thanks Again. Want more.
A big thank you for your article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Enjoyed every bit of your post.Thanks Again. Great.
Very good blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
This is one awesome article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
you have an excellent weblog right here! would you like to make some invite posts on my weblog?
Thanks for the article post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Major thanks for the post.Thanks Again.
Very good article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Muchos Gracias for your post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
This is a topic that is near to my heart
I am so grateful for your article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
It as going to be finish of mine day, except before end I am reading this great post to increase my experience.
Well, one of the worst toxic offenders have already been
Super-Duper blog! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also
The players a maneuvers came on the opening day. She also happens to be an unassailable lead.
This website was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me. Thank you!
I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking all over for this! Thank God I found it on Google. You have made my day! Thank you again
You have remarked very interesting details ! ps nice internet site. аАааАТаЂТTis a sharp medicine, but it will cure all that ails you. аАааАТбТТ last words before his beheadding by Sir Walter Raleigh.
What as up to every body, it as my first pay a quick visit of this web site; this web site
Very good article post.Really looking forward to read more.
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks
LHFpff that, this is excellent blog. An excellent read.
Thank you ever so for you article post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
[url=[Link deleted]<a href="[Link deleted][Link deleted]
[url=[Link deleted]<a href="[Link deleted][Link deleted]
[url=[Link deleted]<a href="[Link deleted][Link deleted]
Roulette Table Planer! Bygg din egen Casino!
[url=[Link deleted]<a href="[Link deleted][Link deleted]
Appreciate you sharing, great article post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
I appreciate you sharing this blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Attractive component of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to claim that I get actually loved account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I success you get right of entry to persistently quickly.|
Very informative blog.Really thank you! Great.
Muchos Gracias for your article post.Much thanks again. Great.
6gB6mo Im no pro, but I consider you just crafted a very good point point. You certainly know what youre talking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.
[url=[Link deleted]<a href="[Link deleted][Link deleted]
[url=[Link deleted]<a href="[Link deleted][Link deleted]
Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I include a fragment of your post to my website?
Thanks again for the blog article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Really thank you! Will read on
I’аve learn some just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you set to make the sort of great informative website.
I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering problems with your blog. It looks like some of the text in your content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well? This could be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before. Thanks|
saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take
Muchos Gracias for your article post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Major thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Fantastic blog article.Really thank you! Awesome.
Major thankies for the article. Much obliged.
Thanks so much for the post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Thank you for your blog.Really thank you! Great.
Thank you ever so for you blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
This is one awesome article.Much thanks again. Want more.
Thanks for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
I really liked your blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
very couple of internet sites that transpire to become detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out
properly, incorporating a lot more colours on your everyday life.
Say, you got a nice article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
I truly appreciate this blog post.Really thank you! Want more.
once per week. I opted in for your Feed too.
LOUIS VUITTON OUTLET LOUIS VUITTON OUTLET
Its hard to find good help I am regularly proclaiming that its difficult to find good help, but here is
You have made some decent points there. I looked on the internet to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn at show up. Grrrr well I am not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say great blog!
You created some decent factors there. I looked online with all the problem and located most individuals goes moreover to utilizing your site.
sites on the net. I will recommend this web site!
Merely wanna state that this is very helpful , Thanks for taking your time to write this.