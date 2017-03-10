Wagi ang televiewers

Kani-kaniyang labas ng rating ang ABS-CBN at GMA-7 para i-back-up ang kanilang claim kung aling programa talaga ang tinututukan ng mga televiewers tuwing primetime.

Pukpukan ang ginagawang pralala ng kanilang mga drumbeaters, walang gustong magpahuli. Kumbaga sa track sports ay walang gustong mangulelat.

Ang sabi ng ABS-CBN, ang kanilang mga primetime shows ang nangunguna kung viewership ang pag-uusapan. Malayung-malayo raw ang numero ng kanilang mga palabas sa primetime – “Ang Probinsiyano”, “My Dear Heart” at “A Love To Last”.

Kung ang GMA-7 naman ang pakikinggan, ang kanilang primetime bloc daw ang nakauungos sa labanan, panalung-panalo raw ang rating ng “Encantadia”, “Destined To Be Yours” at “Meant To Be”.

Ang lubos na nasisiyahan sa ganitong magagandang palabas ay ang viewing public. Napaka-wide ng kanilang choice kung aling palabas ang kanilang tututukan gabi-gabi. Ang totoong panalo ay ang mga manonood dahil hindi nasasayang ang ibinabayad nila sa kanilang electric consumption dahil wala namang itulak-kabigin sa mga nagsasalpukang palabas na ito sa telebisyon.

Ang isang banggaan na may kaingayan sa social media ay ang tapatan ng “Destined To Be Yours” na pinagbibidahan nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza at ng “My Dear Heart” na pinagbibidahan ng batang si Nayomi Heart Ramos kasama sina Zanjo Marudo at Bela Padilla, ang dalawang palabas ang magkasabay ng time slot.

Sa inilabas na rating ng Siyete ay panalo ang programa ng AlDub siyempre kontra sa matagal-tagal na ring umeere na “May Dear Heart” ng Dos. At kung ang kabilang istasyon naman ang tatanungin ay iniwanan daw ng kanilang palabas ang kaeere lang na serye ng AlDub.

Sa totoo lang, alinman sa dalawang programa ang nakakuha ng mas magandang numero ay hindi na mahalaga para pagtalunan pa, ang importante ay parehong inaaliw ng dalawang serye ang mga televiewers, kaya ang manonood ang totoong panalo sa labanang ito.

Ganu’n!

-o0o-

Nakakalungkot naman dahil napakalaki raw ng possibility na hindi na matutuloy ang proyektong pagsasamahan nina Sharon Cuneta at Gabby Concepcion sa Star Cinema. Sabik na sabik na ang kanilang mga tagasuporta sa nasabing project, pero mukhang mauunsiyami ang mga ito.

Nakakasa na ang material, pati ang kanilang mga makakasama sa pelikula ay areglado na rin, pero mukhang bomalabs na naman ang takbo ng kuwento ng kanilang pagbabalik-tambalan.

Nasaan ang problema? Ayon sa chika ay very much ready na ang Megastar to do the project. As a matter of fact, todo ang ginawang pagpapayat ni Sharon bilang paghahanda. So, nasaan nga ang problema, na kay Gabby?

How true na sobrang laki raw ng talent fee na hiningi ng aktor. Parang ‘take it or leave it’ daw ang drama! Nakakaloka naman kung totoo nga ang chikang ito tungkol kay Gabby na minsang nagsabi na sabik na rin siyang makatrabaho si Sharon na napakalaki ng nagawa sa career niya.

Sayang naman kung tuluyang ma-shelve ang muli nilang pagsasama dahil hindi lang basta naging bahagi sila ng kani-kanyang career kundi pati ng personal nilang buhay.

Ang dami-dami nilang fans na mabibigo. Matagal na nilang hinihintay ang pelikulang ‘yun, asang-asa na silang matutuloy, pero hindi naman pala.

Sana maplantsa ang anumang gusot para mag-materialize ang proyektong ito. Sayang na sayang! Ayaw ng mga fans!

-o0o-

Talbog ang lahat ngayon kay Ian Veneracion! Si Ian ang bukambibig ngayon ng mga fans, lalo na ng mga kababayan nating kababaihan at kabadigang tumututok sa kanilang tambalan ngayon ni Bea Alonzo sa “A Love To Last”.

Unang chika, “Napakaguwapo ni Ian! Kahit pa tilad-tilarin mo ang bawat part ng mukha niya, napakaguwapo niya pa rin. Ang lakas-lakas ng appeal niya.

“Ewan ko ba naman! Hindi naman siya heartthrob, pero siya ang kuwentuhan namin ng mga officemates ko sa umaga! Kung kailan naman hindi na bagets si Ian, e, saka bumango ang career niya.”

Take note, hindi eksenadora ang misis ni Ian sa kanyang career, masid-masid lang ang peg nito, kaligayahan na ng misis ng aktor ang makitang marami siyang napapasaya.

Pangalawang chika, “Naku, pakialam ko ba sa mga bagets na lovetams d’yan! Wala akong keber sa kanila! Ang inaabangan ko, e, si Ian Veneracion! Akin lang ang TV kapag oras na ng series nila ni Bea!”

Observation ng karamihan na kung kailan nagkaedad si Ian ay saka pa nila nadiskubre ang malakas na appeal ng guwapong aktor.

Pangatlong chika, “Sina Ian at Bea ang pinagkukuwentuhan namin sa office. Nganga ang hindi nakapanood the previous night, hindi sila makaka-relate sa kuwentuhan.

“Natural, kinikilig kaming lahat, napaka-cute naman kasi ng team-up nila. Alam mo ‘yung hindi sila masyadong nag-e-effort, pero feel na feel ng televiewers ang pagpapakilig nila?

“Ito kasing Ian Veneracion na ito, eh, napakaguwapo niya! Kahit saang anggulo mo siya tingnan, sobrang guwapo talaga niya!”

“Gusto na nga naming bigyan ng pamasahe out of the country si Bea Alonzo, du’n na lang siya, para masolo na namin si Ian Veneracion!”

‘Yun na! End of chika!