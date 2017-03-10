Wagi ang televiewers

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Japs B. Gersin
ENTERTAINMENTEntertainmentOkey Ka Lang?
2.2K
0
sample-ad

ENTERTAINMENT - OKEY KA LANG - (Supplied Photo)Kani-kaniyang labas ng rating ang ABS-CBN at GMA-7 para i-back-up ang kanilang claim kung aling programa talaga ang tinututukan ng mga televiewers tuwing primetime.

Pukpukan ang ginagawang pralala ng kanilang mga drumbeaters, walang gustong magpahuli. Kumbaga sa track sports ay walang gustong mangulelat.

Ang sabi ng ABS-CBN, ang kanilang mga primetime shows ang nangunguna kung viewership ang pag-uusapan. Malayung-malayo raw ang numero ng kanilang mga palabas sa primetime – “Ang Probinsiyano”, “My Dear Heart” at “A Love To Last”.

Kung ang GMA-7 naman ang pakikinggan, ang kanilang primetime bloc daw ang nakauungos sa labanan, panalung-panalo raw ang rating ng “Encantadia”, “Destined To Be Yours” at “Meant To Be”.

Ang lubos na nasisiyahan sa ganitong magagandang palabas ay ang viewing public. Napaka-wide ng kanilang choice kung aling palabas ang kanilang tututukan gabi-gabi. Ang totoong panalo ay ang mga manonood dahil hindi nasasayang ang ibinabayad nila sa kanilang electric consumption dahil wala namang itulak-kabigin sa mga nagsasalpukang palabas na ito sa telebisyon.

Ang isang banggaan na may kaingayan sa social media ay ang tapatan ng “Destined To Be Yours” na pinagbibidahan nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza at ng “My Dear Heart” na pinagbibidahan ng batang si Nayomi Heart Ramos kasama sina Zanjo Marudo at Bela Padilla, ang dalawang palabas ang magkasabay ng time slot.

Sa inilabas na rating ng Siyete ay panalo ang programa ng AlDub siyempre kontra sa matagal-tagal na ring umeere na “May Dear Heart” ng Dos. At kung ang kabilang istasyon naman ang tatanungin ay iniwanan daw ng kanilang palabas ang kaeere lang na serye ng AlDub.

Sa totoo lang, alinman sa dalawang programa ang nakakuha ng mas magandang numero ay hindi na mahalaga para pagtalunan pa, ang importante ay parehong inaaliw ng dalawang serye ang mga televiewers, kaya ang manonood ang totoong panalo sa labanang ito.

Ganu’n!

-o0o-

ENTERTAINMENT - Sharon at Gabby (Supplied photo)

Sharon at Gabby

Nakakalungkot naman dahil napakalaki raw ng possibility na hindi na matutuloy ang proyektong pagsasamahan nina Sharon Cuneta at Gabby Concepcion sa Star Cinema. Sabik na sabik na ang kanilang mga tagasuporta sa nasabing project, pero mukhang mauunsiyami ang mga ito.

Nakakasa na ang material, pati ang kanilang mga makakasama sa pelikula ay areglado na rin, pero mukhang bomalabs na naman ang takbo ng kuwento ng kanilang pagbabalik-tambalan.

Nasaan ang problema? Ayon sa chika ay very much ready na ang Megastar to do the project. As a matter of fact, todo ang ginawang pagpapayat ni Sharon bilang paghahanda. So, nasaan nga ang problema, na kay Gabby?

How true na sobrang laki raw ng talent fee na hiningi ng aktor. Parang ‘take it or leave it’ daw ang drama! Nakakaloka naman kung totoo nga ang chikang ito tungkol kay Gabby na minsang nagsabi na sabik na rin siyang makatrabaho si Sharon na napakalaki ng nagawa sa career niya.

Sayang naman kung tuluyang ma-shelve ang muli nilang pagsasama dahil hindi lang basta naging bahagi sila ng kani-kanyang career kundi pati ng personal nilang buhay.

Ang dami-dami nilang fans na mabibigo. Matagal na nilang hinihintay ang pelikulang ‘yun, asang-asa na silang matutuloy, pero hindi naman pala.

Sana maplantsa ang anumang gusot para mag-materialize ang proyektong ito. Sayang na sayang! Ayaw ng mga fans!

-o0o-

ENTERTAINMENT - Ian at Bea (Supplied photo)

Ian at Bea

Talbog ang lahat ngayon kay Ian Veneracion! Si Ian ang bukambibig ngayon ng mga fans, lalo na ng mga kababayan nating kababaihan at kabadigang tumututok sa kanilang tambalan ngayon ni Bea Alonzo sa “A Love To Last”.

Unang chika, “Napakaguwapo ni Ian! Kahit pa tilad-tilarin mo ang bawat part ng mukha niya, napakaguwapo niya pa rin. Ang lakas-lakas ng appeal niya.

“Ewan ko ba naman! Hindi naman siya heartthrob, pero siya ang kuwentuhan namin ng mga officemates ko sa umaga! Kung kailan naman hindi na bagets si Ian, e, saka bumango ang career niya.”

Take note, hindi eksenadora ang misis ni Ian sa kanyang career, masid-masid lang ang peg nito, kaligayahan na ng misis ng aktor ang makitang marami siyang napapasaya.

Pangalawang chika, “Naku, pakialam ko ba sa mga bagets na lovetams d’yan! Wala akong keber sa kanila! Ang inaabangan ko, e, si Ian Veneracion! Akin lang ang TV kapag oras na ng series nila ni Bea!”

Observation ng karamihan na kung kailan nagkaedad si Ian ay saka pa nila nadiskubre ang malakas na appeal ng guwapong aktor.

Pangatlong chika, “Sina Ian at Bea ang pinagkukuwentuhan namin sa office. Nganga ang hindi nakapanood the previous night, hindi sila makaka-relate sa kuwentuhan.

“Natural, kinikilig kaming lahat, napaka-cute naman kasi ng team-up nila. Alam mo ‘yung hindi sila masyadong nag-e-effort, pero feel na feel ng televiewers ang pagpapakilig nila?

“Ito kasing Ian Veneracion na ito, eh, napakaguwapo niya! Kahit saang anggulo mo siya tingnan, sobrang guwapo talaga niya!”

“Gusto na nga naming bigyan ng pamasahe out of the country si Bea Alonzo, du’n na lang siya, para masolo na namin si Ian Veneracion!”

‘Yun na! End of chika!

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  1. lucy ann
    Reply

    qESBFK Its not my first time to pay a visit this web site, i am browsing this website dailly and get good data from here all the time.

  6. great post to read
    Reply

    Your style is very unique compared to other folks I have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.

  10. Briana
    Reply

    What as up to all, it?s really a fastidious for me to visit this web page, it contains precious Information.

  16. toenail removal fungus
    Reply

    I?ve learn a few good stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you set to create this type of fantastic informative web site.

  20. tractari auto a1
    Reply

    Undoubtedly advantageous mindset, thank you for sharing with us.. Liking the posting.. all the best Enjoying the posting.. bless you Value the posting you given..

  40. Donny Tricamo
    Reply

    Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything in this way before. So good to uncover somebody with some original tips on this topic. realy appreciate starting this up. this excellent website is something that is necessary more than the internet, a person if we do originality. valuable function for bringing something new towards the web!

  42. See More
    Reply

    Im no pro, but I believe you just made the best point. You definitely comprehend what youre talking about, and I can actually get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so sincere.

  43. Jean Guimaraes
    Reply

    You are so cool! I don’t believe I’ve read a single thing like this before. So good to find another person with unique thoughts on this subject. Really.. thanks for starting this up. This web site is something that’s needed on the web, someone with a little originality!

  45. cambridge
    Reply

    uvb treatment There are a lot of blogging sites dedicated to celebrities (ex. Perez Hilton), love, fashion, travel, and food. But, how do I start one of my own specialty?.

  49. Roy Weigle
    Reply

    Thank you of this blog. That’s all I’m able to say. You undoubtedly have made this web web site into an item thats attention opening in addition to critical. You certainly know a fantastic deal of about the niche, youve covered a multitude of bases. Fantastic stuff from this the main internet. All more than again, thank you for the blog.

  50. hentai porn
    Reply

    Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.

  61. omegle video
    Reply

    I every time used to study piece of writing in news papers but now as I am a user of web thus from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.|

  64. chat cam
    Reply

    Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Superb choice of colors!|

  69. Josefina Sedar
    Reply

    Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything in this way before. So good to uncover somebody with some original tips on this topic. realy appreciate starting this up. this excellent website is something that is necessary more than the internet, a person if we do originality. valuable function for bringing something new towards the web!

  72. Upvc Windows & Doors
    Reply

    If you are interested to learn Web optimization techniques then you have to read this article, I am sure you will obtain much more from this article on the topic of Web optimization.

  73. viagra
    Reply

    I got this site from my pal who told me concerning this web site and at the moment this time I am browsing this web page and reading very informative articles at this time.|

  75. Jasa Instagram
    Reply

    I?аАТаЂаll right away grasp your rss as I can at find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me know so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  77. viagra
    Reply

    Hi there, I do think your web site could be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in I.E., it has some overlapping issues. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Aside from that, great blog!|

  78. qrops
    Reply

    This piece of writing provides clear idea in support of the new people of blogging, that actually how to do running a blog.|

  79. qrops
    Reply

    It’s genuinely very difficult in this full of activity life to listen news on TV, thus I only use internet for that purpose, and obtain the most recent news.|

  80. yesmovies
    Reply

    You can certainly see your skills in the paintings you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  82. qrops
    Reply

    It’s actually a nice and useful piece of info. I’m glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.|

  83. rap monster music
    Reply

    You ave made some good points there. I checked on the net for more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  85. gambling
    Reply

    I think the admin of this site is really working hard in favor of his site, since here every data is quality based material.|

  87. venue finder
    Reply

    I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!

  89. browse this site
    Reply

    I just want to mention I am just new to blogging and site-building and certainly loved your blog. Probably I’m likely to bookmark your blog . You actually come with fabulous well written articles. Kudos for sharing with us your blog site.

  91. DICK
    Reply

    Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I ave incorporated you guys to my blogroll.

  94. erie lawyer
    Reply

    Wonderful site. Plenty of useful info here. I’m sending it to a few friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you on your sweat!|

  99. Porn Movie
    Reply

    Its such as you learn my thoughts! You appear to understand a lot approximately this, such as you wrote the guide in it or something. I believe that you just could do with some to force the message home a little bit, however instead of that, that is fantastic blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.|

  103. Viagra
    Reply

    Hey! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!|

  104. adult seo London
    Reply

    Wow, fantastic blog format! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging glance easy. The full glance of your site is magnificent, as well as the content material!

  107. 1xbet yeni giriş
    Reply

    Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!

  108. youwin
    Reply

    When some one searches for his essential thing, thus he/she wishes to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.

  115. Tom
    Reply

    Wow, awesome blog layout! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make blogging glance easy. The full glance of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!

  117. Shaneka Leven
    Reply

    In fact, they were so committed to twerking they would go to the Supreme Court to defend their initial amendment correct to throw the d.|After the New Directions watch Blaine’s scandalous twerking video,

  122. gambling
    Reply

    It’s in reality a great and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.|

  123. uurexuxe
    Reply

    <a href='[Link deleted][URL=[Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted]ijagid

  124. buqamole
    Reply

    <a href='[Link deleted][URL=[Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted]akeqibdi

  125. ezebebl
    Reply

    <a href='[Link deleted][URL=[Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted][Link deleted]hmizimuu

  131. elections
    Reply

    I wanted to thank you for this good read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it. I have you book-marked to look at new things you post

  154. Women's Jacket
    Reply

    I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking all over for this! Thank God I found it on Google. You have made my day! Thank you again

  155. Rachel Starr
    Reply

    You have remarked very interesting details ! ps nice internet site. аАааАТаЂТTis a sharp medicine, but it will cure all that ails you. аАааАТбТТ last words before his beheadding by Sir Walter Raleigh.

  158. gerard cohen monaco
    Reply

    Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks

  168. xvideos
    Reply

    Attractive component of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to claim that I get actually loved account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I success you get right of entry to persistently quickly.|

  171. jake jilennanal
    Reply

    6gB6mo Im no pro, but I consider you just crafted a very good point point. You certainly know what youre talking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.

  174. info movies
    Reply

    Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I include a fragment of your post to my website?

  178. spray foam new orleans
    Reply

    I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering problems with your blog. It looks like some of the text in your content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well? This could be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before. Thanks|

  191. Cam4
    Reply

    very couple of internet sites that transpire to become detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.