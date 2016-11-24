Vujicic tells UAE students: Resist peer pressure on sex, drugs and alcohol

DUBAI – Motivational speaker Nick Vujicic on Thursday, November 17 shared to the students in the United Arab Emirates invaluable lessons he had acquired in life.

Speaking in an exclusive forum for students at Expo Centre in Sharjah, the 33-year-old who has a rare disorder characterized by the absence of legs and arms told the audience to rise above bullies and resist peer pressure on sex, drugs and alcohol.

“Bullying happens not just in school, but also in government, media and businesses as well.

“I just want you to know, are you someone who encourages somebody or someone who discourages somebody?” the Australian speaker asked.

He added that one should not do something just because someone else does it.

“Money, drugs, sex, alcohol, pornography – I want you to know, if you put your happiness in temporary things, your happiness will be temporary.

“You need to know the danger of drugs and these things that can ruin your life,” he said.

According to him, these bad influences can ruin someone’s life.

“Make good choices, in life you don’t know what you can achieve until you try,” he said.

Admitting that he really wants to speak and inspire people, Vujicic shared that he had almost lost hope in finding a job that suited his skills.

“I called 52 schools. They said no. But that didn’t mean that I really failed, I tried and tried. And on my 53rd, a school finally hired me as a speaker,” he said.

Julie Rodrigueza, a student from a school in Dubai, said that Vujicic is a real inspiration among students who are struggling.

“Not only did he inspire us, he also encouraged us to live our lives, be contented with what we have,” she said.