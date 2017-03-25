VP camp fears politics in impeach try

MANILA – Allies of Vice President Leni Robredo are wary that the House of Representatives will not be impartial when it studies the impeachment complaint filed against her.

Robredo’s legal counsel Barry Gutierrez, in a www.philstar.com report, said that House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, a close ally of Duterte, is pushing for Robredo’s impeachment when he is also expected to examine evidence objectively.

“Our concern here is how can we expect a fair process in the House when the leader of the House itself who presides over a 266 person majority, is already weighing in and saying that that is his position,” he said in the report, March 21.

Gutierrez said legal standards must also be observed in the impeachment process, without reducing it to a merely political exercise of numbers, the report added.

“You had to go to some kind of process. You have to have an assessment. Sufficiency in form and substance. You had witnesses, you had an evaluation, and so at the end of the day, I would still like to believe that when members of congress vote, they do so with that in mind,” Gutierrez said.

“Otherwise, if you say — even if it’s practically true — if you cynically say it’s just numbers, then what you have is essentially a hundred elected representatives overruling 14 million people who voted for the vice president,” he added.

He also said that what the impeachment backers call “evidence” — Robredo’s criticisms of the drug campaign and concerns over extrajudicial killings — as “pretty shallow.”

“If you just look at the contents of the statements being made supposedly as the basis of the impeachment, it could be dismissed out of hand,” Gutierrez said on ANC’s “Headstart” on Monday.

What Robredo said in the video message was nothing new, Gutierrez pointed out, and has already been voiced by local and international institutions.

By: Sam Bautista