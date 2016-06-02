The Voice Kids mas naging lively dahil kay Sharon Cuneta

Unang episode pa lang ng The Voice Kids season 3 ay bongga na agad ang mga kuwento ng kaaliwan.
With Sharon Cuneta as its newly-recruited coach, the show became more funny and hilarious. Kikay na kikay kasi ang bungisngis at medyo pikon na Megastar na game na game kung makipag-okrayan sa mga co-coaches niyang sina Lea Salonga at Bamboo.
Inamin mismo ni Lea na hindi scripted ang kanilang “bantering and way of encouraging” the kids to be in their team kaya raw kung ano ang naririnig at napapanood na eklayan nila ay totoo, pero wala naman daw personalan.
Aliw na aliw nga ang marami nang sa minsang pag-ikot ni Mega ay dalawang beses na umikot ang kanyang chair, kaya nagkatuksuhan tuloy. Sey pa ni Mega, “o mapapahiya ang basher ko dahil patunay lamang ito na gumaan na ako at pumayat,” sabay halakhak na tuwang-tuwa pa sa pangyayari.
Sa kabilang dako, pinansin naman ni Lea ang mga kapwa-Popsters (Sarah Geronimo fans) na mas maging maingat sa pagbibigay komento sa show dahil pinararatangan nga raw ng mga ito na “tinanggal at pinalitan” sa show ang Royal Princess.
Sey ni Lea, “To the Popsters, it was Sarah that wanted to take a break. Please support her decision and stop sending negative vibes to #TVK. Thanks.”
Hmm. . . Shall we expect then a hotter and more intriguing issues next time?
*****
Sarah Geronimo nag-back-out sa MTV Music Evolution event
Speaking of Sarah, nagpahayag din ang kanyang mga handlers na walang dapat ikabahala ang mga fans nito matapos nga itong mag-back-out sa supposedly appearance nito sa MTV Music Evolution event happening on June 24 sa MOA Arena as produced by the MTV Asia.
Siya lang sana at ang tandem ng JaDine (James Reid at Nadine Lustre) ang napili ng MTV Asia mula sa Philippines na maging bahagi ng naturang big music event that will also see famous recording and concert artists from various parts of Asia, pero nag-beg off na nga at this early si Sarah.
“Health reasons” ang sinabi nitong dahilan kung bakit hindi niya magagawa ang maging busy para rito, bukod pa sa mga commitments niya sa kanyang mga endorsements at pagsingit ng pag-aaral (hindi sinasabi ang kurso pero balitang may kinalaman daw ito sa business).
Smooth sailing pa rin naman ang relasyon niya with Matteo Guidicelli na lagi nitong kasama sa gym bilang bahagi pa rin ng kanilang bonding moments at pagiging advocates ng self-health and fitness.
*****
Libro nina James Reid at Nadine Lustre sold out sa pre-selling
Bongga! Hindi pa man pormal na nairi-rilis sa National Bookstore at nagkaroon pa lang ng pre-selling ang Team Real book nina James Reid at Nadine Lustre, balitang sold out na agad ito.
Ang naturang libro ay katatagpuan ng mga accounts and stories ng JaDine since pumasok sila sa showbiz at maging magka-love team. Sinasabing ang pre-selling activity ay naglabas ng mahigit 10 libong kopya at naging sold-out nga agad ito.
Never pa itong nangyayari sa kahit kaninong love team sa bansa kaya naman haping-hapi ang mga supporters and fans ng JaDine na handang makipaglaban at ipagtanggol ang idols nila.
Nasa abroad pa ang JaDine for their love tour concert at sa first week pa ng June sila babalik para naman simulan ang bagong teleserye nila sa ABS-CBN after ng very much successful and world-trending nilang On the Wings of Love.
*****
Paul Lee bumibilis ang recovery sa knee injury
Malungkot man na hindi magiging bahagi ng FIBA Qualifying Tournament ngayong July si Paul Lee, pinaabot pa rin nito sa kanyang mga supporters na huwag malungkot dahil bumibilis naman ang kanyang recovery and rehabilitation.
“Baka nga mas mapabilis pa sa sinasabing six to seven weeks period. We’re on the right track at yung mga friends kong na-invite sa FIBA, are also with me in praying na makabuo ng team na mas magiging competent and tough. Baka lang hindi talaga para sa akin,” sey pa ng Rain or Shine Elasto Painter cager.
Paul was part of the surprising, fan-favorite and overachieving Filipino squad who played in the 2014 FIBA World Cup. That same year, international basketball best remembers him for sinking three crucial free throws to defeat the giant Chinese club in front of its fans in a FIBA Asia Cup Battle for Third Place tussle.
“Sadyang ganun. Hindi lahat ibibigay sa iyo. At least, naranasan ko nang maging part ng FIBA at nakapag-ambag kahit papaano,” habol pa nito.
Meanwhile, in the said PBA Commissioner’s Cup series, Paul averaged 15 points per game in the Finals versus Alaska, surely enough for him to win the Finals MVP award. He collected 21 points in the clincher, nailing four triples in the opening quarter and helping the Elasto Painters route the Aces, 109-92. His most memorable effort, however, was when he beat the buzzer in Game 2 and gave his team a 2-0 lead.
He gave credit where it is due: “Nagpapasalamat ako kay coach Yeng [Guiao] sa tiwala niya sakin at sa mga teammates ko na ‘di nagsawa sakin.”
