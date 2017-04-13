FREE LEGAL AID & SEMINAR

Credit Card and Bank Loans

19 May 2017 (Friday)

2:30 PM at the Philippine Embassy, Abu Dhabi

• ● Know your rights and obligations

• ● Police Case

• ● Bounced Cheques

• ● Bank Settlements

• ● Court Case

• ● Abusive Debt Collectors

• ● Central Bank Blacklist

• ● How to restructure your loans

from different banks

Better safe than Sorry. Register for free and get your Certificate of Participation. To register, email gulflaw@gulflaw.info or call 04-4449404.

Visit visa application requirements

Atty. Barney, my niece would like to visit Dubai under my sponsorship. What are the application requirements for a visit visa? – Angie

Filipinos coming to the UAE without a residency or work entry permit are required to apply for either a tourist or visit visa prior to their travel. Visa on arrival are not available to Filipinos.

Residents of the UAE are allowed to sponsor their relatives via visit visa. The application requirements for a visit visa are as follows:

• Sponsor must be a UAE resident earning a monthly income of at least AED 4,000 (or AED 3,000 with accommodation); • Application form from a typing center; • Copy of sponsor’s passport; • Sponsor’s employment contract attested by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA); • Latest 3 months’ salary certificate of sponsor; • Sponsor’s tenancy contract; • Passport copy of the visitor. Passport should be valid for at least 6 months prior to date of travel; • Passport size photo of visitor; • Travel insurance; and • AED 1,000 refundable deposit.

Validity of divorce decree issued in the UAE

Atty. Barney, I got married in the Philippines in 1990. My husband and I are both in the UAE but are no longer living together since 2005. I was informed by a friend that any nationality can apply for a divorce in the UAE as long as you are a resident. Can I apply for divorce in the UAE even if my husband and I are both Filipinos? – Jocelyn

Yes, you can apply for divorce in the UAE but it will not be recognized in the Philippines. Under the Civil Code of the Philippines, Filipinos are governed by Philippine laws relating to family rights and duties or to the status, condition and legal capacity, even though living abroad. Thus, a divorce decree secured by a Filipino from a foreign court will not be recognized in the Philippines. However, the divorce decree will have legal and binding effect in jurisdictions where divorce is recognized such as here in the UAE. You can be under the sponsorship of your new husband and it will be legal to have children with your new husband in the UAE.

Rule on annual leaves

Atty. Barney, I would like to attend my son’s college graduation in the Philippines next month. What are the rules on annual leave? – Pinky

• The employer decides when leaves can be availed of. As such, your employer can approve or deny your application for leave; • Employer can divide a leave in 2 parts; • Holidays and other leaves falling within annual leave shall be considered part of annual leave; • While on leave, the employee is entitled to receive basic wage plus housing allowance; • If made to work during the leave, employer should carry forward leave to following year or pay wage plus pay allowance in lieu of leave; • The employer cannot require the employee to work during annual leave for more than once in 2 consecutive years; and • The employee must be paid full wage before the leave.

We suggest that you coordinate with your HR Manager and request to take your annual leave just in time for your son’s graduation.