‘Vince & Kath & James’ is a major kilig movie

DUBAI – One of the top grossing films at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), Vince & Kath & James, started to air in UAE cinemas, and the ‘kilig’ factor is very intense!
The movie, which is still showing in the UAE, was originated from the ‘text serye’ or messages exchanged
through SMS and social media.
Vince, portrayed by Joshua Garcia, is an electrical engineering student. He is the cowardly type of a guy. He struggles with his feelings for Kath, portrayed by Julia Baretto.
He may be so in love with Kath, Vince can only express his feelings through six-worded romantic lines he posts in social media under the pseudonym #DaVinciQuotes.
Directed by Theodore Boborol, things, however, got quite complicated when James, portrayed by Ronnie Alonte, asks his cousin and best friend, Vince, to help him to get close to Kath.
The original series, on the other hand, was about Vince and how he reveals his true feelings for Kath via their exchange of text messages.
“The storyline was good, it was the typical one, but it was somehow captivating,” Anshe Non, who watched at Novo Cinemas in Al Ghurair, said.
Working as a document controller in an oil and gas company at the Dubai Airport Free Zone for a couple of months already, Non, 24, added that the movie was greatly directed.
Admitting that she cried for more than five times during the entire show, she mentioned that she cries every time a film talks about a broken family.
“I cannot say that I can relate, it’s just very appropriate for millennial people,” she said.
Asked why she liked the show, she said: “The kilig is there. Joshua and Julia can be the next KathNiel or LizQuen in the coming years. The potential was also there. Ronnie is a good actor as well. But the one who captivated my heart was Joshua.”
Non agreed with some assumptions that Garcia has some resemblance to the Filipino actor John Lloyd Cruz.
“I hope to see more Joshua-Julia movies soon,” she, obviously thrilled with her statement, added.
Meanwhile, at the MMFF awarding, the film bagged the Children’s Choice Award together with Saving Sally and Sunday Beauty Queen.
The committee has also revealed last week that the ‘Vince & Kath & James’ was included at the top four highest grossing films on opening day in the Philippines which was on Sunday, December 25.
The movie, according to a cnn.com report, is one of the 10 best Filipino films of 2016.
In a series of tweets over Twitter, Boborol thanked his supporters including veteran directors who praised his production.
By: Ryan Namia
IqDQ1j topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information.
Sources Wow! Thank you! I continuously needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I take a portion of your post to my site?
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you make running a blog look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, as well as the content!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
wow, awesome post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
to say thank you for a remarkable post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design),
Im thankful for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
Very good post. I will be going through some of these issues as well..
Lovely site! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
wonderful points altogether, you simply gained a emblem new reader. What could you recommend in regards to your publish that you just made a few days in the past? Any certain?
It as nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people in this particular subject, but you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
This website was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something which helped me. Thank you!
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article.Really thank you! Cool.
I really enjoy the blog article.Really thank you! Want more.
Say, you got a nice post. Keep writing.
Very very good publish, thank that you simply lot pertaining to sharing. Do you happen to have an RSS feed I can subscribe to be able to?
Many thanks for sharing this very good write-up. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
This is one awesome blog article.Thanks Again. Will read on…
I cannot thank you enough for the blog post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are amazing! Thanks!
You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
market which can be given by majority in the lenders
You should be a part of a contest for one of the best blogs on the net. I am going to highly recommend this website!
You made some really good points there. I looked on the web for more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
So pleased to possess found this publish.. Respect the admission you presented.. Undoubtedly handy perception, thanks for sharing with us.. So content to have identified this publish..
Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
It as fantastic that you are getting thoughts from
Hey, thanks for the article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Very neat blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Thanks for great article! I like it very much!
A big thank you for your blog article. Really Cool.
Some genuinely nice stuff on this internet internet site , I it.
Some genuinely nice and useful information on this site, also I conceive the pattern holds good features.
Very couple of internet sites that occur to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out.
I recommend them for sure What type of images am I аАааАТаЂТlegally a allowed to include in my blog posts?
JAPAN JERSEY ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
Major thankies for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, as well as the content!
Thanks again for the blog article.Really thank you!
Very neat blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
wow, awesome blog.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Thanks a lot for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Right away I am ready to do my breakfast, later than having my breakfast coming again to read more news.
Say, you got a nice blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…