‘Vince & Kath & James’ is a major kilig movie

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Claire Bautista
ENTERTAINMENT
533
0
sample-ad

DUBAI – One of the top grossing films at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), Vince & Kath & James, started to air in UAE cinemas, and the ‘kilig’ factor is very intense!

The movie, which is still showing in the UAE, was originated from the ‘text serye’ or messages exchanged

dav

dav

through SMS and social media.

Vince, portrayed by Joshua Garcia, is an electrical engineering student. He is the cowardly type of a guy. He struggles with his feelings for Kath, portrayed by Julia Baretto.

He may be so in love with Kath, Vince can only express his feelings through six-worded romantic lines he posts in social media under the pseudonym #DaVinciQuotes.

Directed by Theodore Boborol, things, however, got quite complicated when James, portrayed by Ronnie Alonte, asks his cousin and best friend, Vince, to help him to get close to Kath.

The original series, on the other hand, was about Vince and how he reveals his true feelings for Kath via their exchange of text messages.

“The storyline was good, it was the typical one, but it was somehow captivating,” Anshe Non, who watched at Novo Cinemas in Al Ghurair, said.

Working as a document controller in an oil and gas company at the Dubai Airport Free Zone for a couple of months already, Non, 24, added that the movie was greatly directed.

Admitting that she cried for more than five times during the entire show, she mentioned that she cries every time a film talks about a broken family.

“I cannot say that I can relate, it’s just very appropriate for millennial people,” she said.

Asked why she liked the show, she said: “The kilig is there. Joshua and Julia can be the next KathNiel or LizQuen in the coming years. The potential was also there. Ronnie is a good actor as well. But the one who captivated my heart was Joshua.”

Non agreed with some assumptions that Garcia has some resemblance to the Filipino actor John Lloyd Cruz.

“I hope to see more Joshua-Julia movies soon,” she, obviously thrilled with her statement, added.

Meanwhile, at the MMFF awarding, the film bagged the Children’s Choice Award together with Saving Sally and Sunday Beauty Queen.

The committee has also revealed last week that the ‘Vince & Kath & James’ was included at the top four highest grossing films on opening day in the Philippines which was on Sunday, December 25.

The movie, according to a cnn.com report, is one of the 10 best Filipino films of 2016.

In a series of tweets over Twitter, Boborol thanked his supporters including veteran directors who praised his production.

By: Ryan Namia

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  3. Saugerties NY Musician
    Reply

    Wow, marvelous blog layout! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you make running a blog look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, as well as the content!

  4. tsx index stock
    Reply

    Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  13. single mom
    Reply

    It as nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people in this particular subject, but you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

  15. best cccam server
    Reply

    This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  24. likes kaufen
    Reply

    I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are amazing! Thanks!

  29. Ferrari rental
    Reply

    You made some really good points there. I looked on the web for more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  30. outstanding support
    Reply

    So pleased to possess found this publish.. Respect the admission you presented.. Undoubtedly handy perception, thanks for sharing with us.. So content to have identified this publish..

  43. black-lister.com
    Reply

    Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, as well as the content!

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.