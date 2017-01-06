‘Vince & Kath & James’ is a major kilig movie

DUBAI – One of the top grossing films at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), Vince & Kath & James, started to air in UAE cinemas, and the ‘kilig’ factor is very intense!

The movie, which is still showing in the UAE, was originated from the ‘text serye’ or messages exchanged

through SMS and social media.

Vince, portrayed by Joshua Garcia, is an electrical engineering student. He is the cowardly type of a guy. He struggles with his feelings for Kath, portrayed by Julia Baretto.

He may be so in love with Kath, Vince can only express his feelings through six-worded romantic lines he posts in social media under the pseudonym #DaVinciQuotes.

Directed by Theodore Boborol, things, however, got quite complicated when James, portrayed by Ronnie Alonte, asks his cousin and best friend, Vince, to help him to get close to Kath.

The original series, on the other hand, was about Vince and how he reveals his true feelings for Kath via their exchange of text messages.

“The storyline was good, it was the typical one, but it was somehow captivating,” Anshe Non, who watched at Novo Cinemas in Al Ghurair, said.

Working as a document controller in an oil and gas company at the Dubai Airport Free Zone for a couple of months already, Non, 24, added that the movie was greatly directed.

Admitting that she cried for more than five times during the entire show, she mentioned that she cries every time a film talks about a broken family.

“I cannot say that I can relate, it’s just very appropriate for millennial people,” she said.

Asked why she liked the show, she said: “The kilig is there. Joshua and Julia can be the next KathNiel or LizQuen in the coming years. The potential was also there. Ronnie is a good actor as well. But the one who captivated my heart was Joshua.”

Non agreed with some assumptions that Garcia has some resemblance to the Filipino actor John Lloyd Cruz.

“I hope to see more Joshua-Julia movies soon,” she, obviously thrilled with her statement, added.

Meanwhile, at the MMFF awarding, the film bagged the Children’s Choice Award together with Saving Sally and Sunday Beauty Queen.

The committee has also revealed last week that the ‘Vince & Kath & James’ was included at the top four highest grossing films on opening day in the Philippines which was on Sunday, December 25.

The movie, according to a cnn.com report, is one of the 10 best Filipino films of 2016.

In a series of tweets over Twitter, Boborol thanked his supporters including veteran directors who praised his production.

