Viloria set to battle Mexico’s Montoya in Japan

DUBAI – Filipino fighter Brian Viloria is set to return to the ring on March 2 in Japan to face Ruben Montoya of Mexico for the 8-round super flyweight bout.

With a ring record 36-5-0 with 22 knockouts, the two division world champion Viloria, 36, has captured world titles in the light flyweight and flyweight divisions. He has also fought some of the biggest names in the lower weights.

According to a philboxing.com report, he is currently in deep training at the Wildcard Gym in Los Angeles under Filipino trainer Marvin Somodio.

Montoya, with a ring record 14-4-1 with nine knockouts, on the other hand, lost his last fight against compatriot and former world champion Pedro Guevarra on July last year.

Last year, Viloria had also been defeated by pound for pound king Roman Gonzales of Nicaragua.

The bout will be held at the famed Korakuen Hall in central Tokyo.

By: Ryan Namia