Veto Pizza – tastes as good as it looks

First impressions – great dough, good toppings and not too overwhelming.

Veto Pizza, which officially opened earlier in September this year, does not only cater healthy and quality pizza, it also serves sensational one.

I was absolutely starving when I and the Kabayan Weekly team dined in the place. It is their pilot branch located inside the Al Attar Building, in front of exit 1 of Burjuman Metro Station.

There were three sets of pizzas served – the Hawaiian with Turkey Ham Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza and Chicken Vegetable Pizza.

I was impressed by their pizza, it’s not the typical round one. Each pizza has at least eight sides. I was like, what on earth are these?

Comprised of fresh pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pineapple, ham and oregano, the first I munched was their Hawaiian with Turkey Ham Pizza. Before I ate the slice of the heavenly pizza, I was already informed that the dough has rice flour. This is by far the best selling item of the pizzeria.

The rice flour made it difficult for me to stop from eating. It was chewy, but it speaks longevity and success.

The Pepperoni Pizza, meanwhile, comes with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green bell pepper, onion, black olives and oregano.

The Chicken Vegetable Pizza, on the other hand, was halved. The other side has chicken chunks, while the other was plain vegetable that’s perfectly designed for vegetarians.

Their edge may not be crispy as any other pizzas, but the dough kind of dissolved in my mouth.

Gratefully, the sauces didn’t taste like ketchup or fake herbs. Possibly my hunger levels were making me taste food better, but I thought they were fantastic.

“Veto Pizza’s pizza is different from any other pizzas in the market. Ours, if you buy this today and place inside your fridge, you can still heat it up after three days and it will taste still like really fresh,” Ali Shakir Altaie, the managing director of Al Badiya General Trading, stressed.

He also mentioned that their pizza caters all the needs of various customers with quality at a very affordable price.

With 12 variations of pizza already, Altaie said that theirs surely suits to the sophisticated taste buds of their valued customers.

For her part, Bibingkinitan’s Operations Manager Daisy Calabia said due to the demand from their customers, they decided to put up the Vetto Pizza which is just on the right side of the Bibingkinitan.

“Kasi tayong mga Filipinos mahilig tayo sa rice flour, however nung sinubukan namin ‘to even ibang nationalities they liked it,” she added.

Because of the soft crust, according to her, the demand from their customers is becoming higher.

Chef Mark Jayson Fernandez also explained to me that the sauces that they lay in their delightful pizza were freshly made.

“Yung [iba kasi] na gumagawa ng pizza naka-frozen lang yung sauce. Sa amin hindi, kung ngayon yung order, ngayon din namin gagawin,” he said.

The concept of the eight cornered pizza, according to Calabia, is to catch customer’s attention.

It is well-priced, for only AED 29 customers can get the medium size of the three pizzas mentioned that is good for 3 people.

Browsing thru their menu, one can also order Margherita Pizza, Black and Green Olives Pizza, Vegetable Pizza, Mighty Meaty Pizza, Tuna Pizza, Alfredo Pizza, Loaded Vegetable Pizza and Vegetable with Feta Cheese.