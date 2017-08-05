‘Veteran’ na si Jennylyn

GMA’s ‘My Love From the Star’ is nearing its finale episode, the show is newbie actor Gil Cuerva’s “initiation” into acting.

How is he and his leading lady Jennylyn Mercado so far?

“Okay naman, I guess, I’m just thankful because she really allowed me to be myself around her.

“That’s all I can ask for being a new actor.

“Isa yun sa biggest thing na puwede mong ma-receive coming from a veteran actress.”

Will Jennylyn be happy to be called a “veteran” actress?

Gil quickly added, “Veteran po, kasi marami na rin pong award si Jennylyn.”

Given a chance, would Gil choose Jennylyn to be his leading lady again in his next Kapuso projects?

“Of course, okay naman… baka busy siya after the show, may mga movies siya.”

When asked of other Kapuso actresses he would want to work with in the future…

“Kahit na sino, kung may ibibigay na script po siguro sa akin, I can envision kung sino ang gusto kong maging leading lady.

“Kung wala, parang mahirap, e, kasi ang daming magaganda sa showbiz.”

But he named three leading ladies of his choice and they are Heart Evangelista, Marian Rivera, and Solenn Heussaff.

Why these married ladies?

“E, yun ang mga crush ko sa showbiz, e.

“Kasi, growing up, sila yung mga nakikita ko sa TV.”

Two Kapuso female stars admitted in separate interviews that Gil is their crush, and they are Glaiza de Castro and Thea Tolentino!

“Sinabi nila yun?” Gil said with a smile, obviously cannot believe what he was told.

“Siyempre, kapag crush ka ng mga girls — thank you.”

This interview was during the grand reveal of YES! Magazine’s 100 Most Beautiful Stars of 2017 held recently at the Luxent Hotel.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Andre Paras is not seeing anyone at the moment.

“Oh, love life! For me as of now, I’m focusing on family muna. And of course kakabalik lang ni Kobe dito so of course yung bonding po namin is really important.”

How come he is not the type of guy who cannot live without a girlfriend?

“I guess ano, just really busy lang with work, at the same time, iyon nga, parang may gustong abutin pa rin, in terms of, iyon nga, sa craft ko and also sa pagbabalik ko sa basketball.”

What does Andre want to achieve when it comes to his showbiz career?

“I really wanna pursue if, kaya, like comedy, I wanna make a name for myself sa comedy. I mean drama is okay, pero you know alam ko kasi ngayon bihira po yung ano e, I guess yung nasa edad ko na nagko-comedy.

“Gusto ko lang maiba.

“Dun po talaga ang focus ko ngayon.

“And of course habang wala po akong ginagawang teleserye work, nag-focus rin po ako sa basketball ngayon.”

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

A gay fan recently took advantage of Kapuso actor Ruru Madrid!

And according to Ruru, it wasn’t the first time.

“Ilang beses ko na pong na-experience e, sa mga mall show.”

How does he feel when rude fans grope his private part?

“Siyempre po maiiinis ka rin kasi di ba parang, private part mo na yun tapos kumbaga nagpunta ka na nga dun para pasayahin sila and then babastusin ka pa.

“One time po may nangyari sa akin nag-show ako sa Balayan, Batangas, pagbaba ko ng stage may isang matanda, akala ko lalaki, simula dito sa leeg ko dinilaan niya hanggang noo!”

He pushed the gay guy away!

“Hindi ko po napigilan yung galit ko, ginanun ko siya talaga sa leeg!

“Nabigla po ako. Matanda na po, puti na ang buhok.”

Good thing the security personnel intervened.

“Tapos tinuloy ko na lang po yung kanta ko.

“Tapos yung sa Bataan naman po habang kumakanta ako, mga sundalo na po yung mga bantay, hindi natakot yung mga tao, umakyat talaga sa stage, napuno ng tao yung stage habang kumakanta ako, wala pang first chorus, ginanun na naman ako!”

He was again groped.

“Sabi ko, wala namang santol dito eh,” Ruru said with a laugh.

“Ibinaba po ako ng stage, hindi po itinuloy [ang pagkanta].

“Mapipikon ka po talaga kasi siyempre kahit naman po sino, e.

“Pero mas matatanggap ko pa yun kesa yung makakita ako ng nambabastos ng babae.

“Yung kunyari sa harap ko biglang hinawakan yung boobs, mapipikon ako, sasapakin ko talaga, feeling ko!

“Kunyari kaibigan ko, o ano kasama ko, biglang, kunyari mall show, siksikan nakita ko sinadya…”

He will hurt the guy?

“Oo.”

Ruru will control his anger if he was the one who is taken advantage of.

“Wala, pagpapasensiyahan ko na lang. Pero iba kasi pagka lalaki yung gumagawa ng ganun, e. Siyempre yung lalaki maaano ka, e.”

We interviewed Ruru (and Andre Paras) during the pocket presscon for the 2nd anniversary of GMA’s ‘Sunday PinaSaya’.

‘Sunday PinaSaya’ celebrated its anniversary with a month-long celebration mula July 9 ‘til August 6.