Van Wendell Dimaano

Young ‘total performer’ makes it big in the Gulf

Batangueño Van Wendell Dimaano is a young performer to watch in Middle East. He has been to quite a number of exciting projects like having three independent films which gave him Best Actor awards.

This proud son of Lipa City was invited as guest in “Walang Tulugan” show of GMA 7 in 2015. He was also a guest of Radio DZBB, “Musika at iba pa” with Ima Castro and Lloyd Umali and Lydia’s Lechon shooting cum commercial with Paolo Contis. He has G-force dancing experience. He was a finalist in “Talentadong Pinoy Middle East 2013”.

He won several talent competitions in the Gulf. The most recent is the Jacky’s Dance Off which gave him the rare chance to travel to Germany for Urban Dance training with the world’s most famous choreographers.

Second home

He has been in the United Arab Emirates for 13 years. He was born in the year 2001 to spouses Joey and Meanne Dimaano, who are both nurses in Al Ain. “UAE is my second home. I am the only child in the family. Both my parents are nurses who offer help to those in need and ensure patients receive the best possible care. They have a great influence in all my endeavors. They are my pillars of strength. They always encourage me in every aspect especially in finding the little ray of happiness in difficult situations. They always get involved in humanitarian projects like helping victims of unfortunate casualties. We do charity events too.”

He is inspired by the sparkle in the eyes of his parents, family and supporters. He looks up to Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, and Bruno Mars.

Bring out the best

This young artist is presently enrolled at the Future International Academy in Al Ain where he is the vice president of the Student Council. “Being actively involved in our school is both an honor and a privilege. We always strive hard to contribute to the school to maintain and even surpass the expectations of the community. Setting a good example to my fellow students is always included in our organization. All the projects I am involved with are precious as I was able to showcase my talent.”

He feels obliged to give justice to all his performances and be a good role model to the youth. “As a performer, I see to it that I can bring out the best of my ability to all my audiences and somehow share and inspire people of my generation and the future generations. Every day is a new day. Life is unique for everyone. We go through our triumphs and our failures by our own means. Life is beautiful. It feels good to express myself through music and dance. I am grateful for this God-given talent. I am a dancer, singer, musician and actor. I love playing the guitar, the keyboard and drums.

“As the saying goes, ‘Hard work doesn’t guarantee success, but it improves its chances,’ I believe that attitude is the foundation of every positive thing that I have done in my life. I’ve learned that no matter how hard your challenges may be, you have to face it and learn from the battle. Some days you have to create your own sunshine.”

Learning experience

Truly, he values the experiences he had as a performer. On the side, he considers being a consistent honor student as one of the many achievements he has had. “But the greatest of all, is being a good person with all my heart. It cannot be bought or sold. Every single day is a learning experience and a life lesson indeed. To be called as a total performer is such an honor.”

Van Wendell is only 15, yet at his age, he has accomplished much for his family and the Filipino community. He started at the age of four when he first had a taste of the stage. “I have been into various successful competitions. Doing well in my studies, I do believe that life is a journey and I am still looking forward to improving myself by being positive at pursuing my goal and unleash the true achiever within me.”