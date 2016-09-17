Validity of wills | Can I file for annulment at the Philippine Consulate?

Validity of wills
Atty. Barney, can you provide the rules regarding the requirements for the formal validity of wills executed in the Philippines and outside the Philippines? – Jake
If a Filipino testator executes a will in the Philippines, formal validity is governed by the Civil Code of the Philippines. If a Filipino executes a will in a foreign country, the formal validity is governed either (1) by the law of the place where it is made, or (2) by the Civil Code of the Philippines. On the other hand, if the testator is a foreigner and the will is executed in the Philippines, then its formal validity is governed either (1) by the Civil Code of the Philippines, or (2) by the law of his own country. Finally, if the testator is a foreigner and the will is executed in a foreign country, formal validity is governed either (1) by the law of the place where the will is made, or (2) by the law of his own country, or (3) by the law of the country where he resides, or (4) by the Civil Code of the Philippines.
Can I file for annulment at the Philippine Consulate?
Atty. Barney, I got married at our consulate in Dubai and got married in the church in the Philippines. After nine years of being together, we decided to get an annulment. Can we file it at the Philippine Consulate? – Zen
You cannot file a petition for annulment or declaration for nullity of marriage at our consulate in Dubai. According to Section 4 of the Rule on Declaration of Absolute Nullity of Void Marriages and Annulment of Voidable Marriages, the petition shall be filed in the Family Court of the province or city where the petitioner or the respondent has been residing for at least six months prior to the date of filing.
Since you are not in the Philippines, you can sign the petition in Dubai and have it authenticated by the Philippine Consulate pursuant to Section 5(3): “If the petitioner is in a foreign country, the verification and certification against forum shopping shall be authenticated by the duly authorized officer of the Philippine consulate or legation, consul general, consul or vice-consul or consular agent in said country.”
