United Women Ballers Association opens 3rd basketball tourney  

ABU DHABI – It was a fabulous Friday for the more than 300 women gathered for the big opening of games and parade of teams for the 3rd season basketball tournament launched by the United Women Ballers Association (UWBA) held recently at the Al Nahda Boys Gym in Abu Dhabi.

Twelve teams are set to battle in the basketball, consisting the Abu Dhabi Pride, Dynamic Knights, Sappho Abu Dhabim, Abu Dhabi Eagles, Horton Slashers, Sky Walker, Al Ain Cruiser, Bandila, AUH Storm, Lightning Warriors, Abu Dhabi Racers and Hotshots.

The team, Lightning Warriors, outshone others by taking home the Best Muse and the Best in performance award, during the opening program, which kicked off with the players’ group presentation in dancing and singing.

Philippine Embassy’s Vice Consul Anna Guerra graced the event and shared her inspirational message to the crowd that reminded Filipinos about their responsibilities as expatriates in the UAE and the importance of sports to health.

All teams received certificates of appreciation.

“The aim of the 3rd Season basketball league is to establish an innovative, sustainable and integrated sports programme, which promotes and increases physical activity, healthy lifestyles and key life skills for all participating individuals,” said UWBA President Mary Ann “Lau” Guillen Hinolan.

With her in this sports endeavor are Vice President Wayne Louan Arcega, Secretary Ivy Blancaflor, Executive Secretary Mae Ines Velarde and Sports Commissioner Ephraim Cabiles.

UWBA is an accredited Filipino organization in Abu Dhabi under the auspices of the Philippine Embassy.