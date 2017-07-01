Kalurky ang nangyari sa American dyowa ni Francine Prieto na na-deport last June 23 sa Singapore dahil namura niya ang Pinoy security guard sa Centennial Terminal ng Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Nasugatan kasi ang asawa ni Francine na si Frank Shotkoski nang mahulog ito sa hindi umaandar na escalator. Hindi napansin ni Frank na sira ang elevator dahil walang warning sign at siya ang kauna-unahang pasahero na lumabas.

Dahil siguro sa stress sa biyahe, sakit ng mga sugat at galos sa katawan, namura ni Frank ang security guard at narinig ito ng isang immigration officer.

Na-detain si Frank sa immigration office at dahil umano sa disrespect na ipinakita niya, pinababalik siya sa Singapore at karagdagan ang name niya sa blacklisted aliens.

Ikinaloka ni Francine ang pangyayari dahil ang asawa na nga niya ang nasaktan, ito pa ang makukulong at ituturing na undesirable alien.

To make the long story short, pinili ng asawa ni Francine na bumalik kahapon sa Singapore kesa dalhin siya sa Camp Karingal o Bicutan para ikulong.

Pinasalamatan ni Francine ang lahat ng mga “inabala” niya kahapon ng ma¬daling-araw, ang mga tao na kanyang tinawagan para hingan ng tulong.

“Thank you for the concern and care, salamat sa lahat lahat ng tumulong at nakipagpu¬yatan para matulungan kami ng asawa ko.

“Sa Tuesday pa lang namin malalaman mula sa main immigration office anong case ni Frank and paano namin maso-solve. Hopefully di mabigat at ma-lift ‘yung paglagay sa blacklist sa kanya.

“Sa mga foreigners, bawal magmura sa airport lalo na to any employee, kahit maaksidente ka pa bawal magmura. Fly muna siya sa Singapore dahil kung hindi sa Camp Karingal, sa Bicutan daw siya i-detain. Naaksidente ka na nga, kulong ka pa eh noh? Saan ang hustisya?

Salamat sa pagmamahal at pagsuporta,” ang mensahe ng pasa¬salamat ni Francine.

Naka-relate ako sa experience ng dyowa ni Francine pero wala akong minura na airport personnel.

Nagdusa lang ako sa pagbaba sa hagdan ng Centennial Terminal 2 ng NAIA nang bumalik ako mula sa Osaka, Japan noong Lunes dahil hindi gumagana ang escalator.

Sa true lang, hiningal ako sa pagbaba sa hagdan dahil bukod sa hindi nagpa-function ang escalator, ang layo ng nilakad ko at ng ibang mga pasahero mula sa eroplano na sinakyan namin. Hindi senior citizen at PWD friendly ang mga airport natin dahil walang walkalator.

Mali ang ginawa na pagmumura ng dyowa ni Francine pero hindi natin masisisi ang biglang bugso ng kanyang damdamin dahil nasaktan at nasugatan siya bilang walang nakalagay na warning sign na sira ang escalator.

Na-imagine ko ang stress na naramdaman ng dyowa ni Francine dahil pagod na siya sa biyahe, nasaktan pa siya at na-deport pabalik sa Singapore.

Hindi pa tayo sure kung na-delay ang flight niya from Singapore to Manila tulad ng naranasan ko noong Lunes. Alas-diyes ng umaga ang flight namin for Manila pero 8:00 pm na nang makaalis kami sa Kansai International Airport dahil nasira ang eroplano.

Kesa maimbyerna, pinairal ko ang positive thinking at ini-enjoy ko na lang ang pagiging airport beauty ko mula 7:30 a.m. hanggang 8:00 p.m.

*****

Success ang bongga na coronation night ng Miss Manila 2017 noong Sabado sa PICC Plenary Hall.

Happy ang mga nanood sa resulta dahil para sa kanila, deserving na mag-win si Maria Gail Tobes na beauty and brains. Hindi nakapagtataka na nanalo si Gail dahil si Jonas Gaffud at ang Aces & Queens ang naghanda sa kanya sa pagsabak niya sa Miss Manila 2017. Nag-join na pala si Gail sa Bb. Pilipinas pero hindi nag-win. Abangan na lang natin kung sasali pa rin siya sa Bb. Pilipinas pagkatapos ng reign niya bilang Miss Manila.

Ang iba pang winners ay sina Geri Franchesca Camargo (1st runner-up), Diana Mackey (2nd runner-up), Sofia Sibug (3rd runner-up) and Naelah Alshorbaji Almazik (4th runner-up).

****

Suportado ng Estrada family ang Miss Manila 2017 dahil present ang lahat ng mga miyembro ng pamilya ni Manila City Mayor Joseph Estrada, maliban kay Papa Jinggoy na detained pa rin sa PNP Custodial Center ng Camp Crame.

Dumalo sa coronation night ng Miss Manila 2017 ang MARE Foundation Chair Emeritus at former First Lady Loi Ejercito at ang kanyang mga anak na sina Jude at Jackie.

Si Jackie ang successor ni Mama Loi bilang chair ng MARE Foundation at tulad ng kanyang ina, maraming natutulungan ang foundation, sa ilalim ng pamumuno niya.

Ang Viva Live ang produ ng Miss Manila kaya present din si Boss Vic del Rosario at ang kanyang anak na si Vincent.

Napanood noong Linggo ng gabi sa ABS-CBN ang Miss Manila 2017 kaya walang tulog ang staff ng Viva Live dahil tumulong sila sa editing.