UN: Philippines prohibited from re-imposing death penalty

MANILA – United Nations Human Rights Committee chairman Yuji Iwasawa reminded the members of the Senate that the Philippines is prohibited from re-imposing the death penalty.

This was reiterated by Iwasawa in a www.inquirer.net report, which reminded the senators to “refrain from taking retrogressive measures.”

Iwasawa expressed “grave concern” that the country’s leadership is thinking of re-imposing the death penalty in a letter sent to the Upper Chamber dated March

27. He added that international treaties prevent the Philippines from taking such an action.

The letter was addressed to Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, and reminded him that the country was party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) as well as two option protocols.

Article 6 (2) of the ICCPR bars States from reintroducing death penalty once it is already abolished, whether through amending domestic law or acceding to the Second Optional Protocol. The same article provides that, “in those States which have not abolished the death penalty, the sentence of death can only be applied for the most serious crimes,” the report added.

“The Committee is currently in session in Geneva. It expresses its grave concern at information it has received about the passage of a bill through the Houses of Congress to reintroduce the death penalty, for drug related offenses, in the Philippines. It understands that the Senate will consider this bill soon,” Iwasawa said in the letter.

“The Committee reminds the State party about denunciations of the Second Optional Protocol, as set out in its General Comment No. 26 on Continuity of Obligations. The Second Optional Protocol excludes the possibility of denunciation by omitting a denunciation clause to guarantee the permanent non–reintroduction of the death penalty by States that have ratified it,” he added.

The UN official added: “On behalf of the Committee, I call on the State Party to take its obligations under the ICCPR and the Second Optional Protocol seriously and refrain from taking measures, which would only undermine human rights progress to date.”

It was not immediately known what was the reaction of Pimentel to the letter.

Last December, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also wrote Pimentel and House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez warning them that the country would “violate [the country’s] obligation under international laws if it reintroduces the death penalty.”

The House of Representatives passed on final reading its version of the death penalty bill last March. Only the senate version as well as the bicameral conference committee meeting are needed for the measure to pass Congress.

By: Sam Bautista