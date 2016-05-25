UK PM Cameron criticizes Trump’s Muslim ban in US

DUBAI — Donald Trump’s proposed Muslim ban in the United Sates had been described by British Prime Minister David Cameron as “divisive, stupid and wrong.”

However, the Prime Minister will continue to work and maintain the special relationship between the US and the United Kingdom (UK), according to an aljazeera.com report.

Cameron’s spokesman Dan York-Smith said that Cameron will work with whoever the next US president would be.

The presidential candidate has been very vocal about issues, such as banning Muslims entering the US which had raised eyebrows nationally and internationally.

“Sadiq has spent his whole life fighting extremism, but Trump’s remarks make that fight much harder for us all – it plays straight into the extremists’ hands and makes both our countries less safe,” the London’s mayor’s office said in a statement.

Recently, in an interview, Trump described London’s new mayor, Sadiq Khan, as “rude” for calling him ignorant and further denied he was “at war” with Khan.

“He doesn’t know me, hasn’t met me, doesn’t know what I’m all about. I think they were very rude statements and, frankly, tell him I will remember those statements,” the business tycoon said calling the statements as nasty.

The business tycoon, who is running for president in the US, was interviewed on Monday, May 16, at ITV’s “Good Morning Britain.”

According to the report, Trump mentioned that he feels that he and Cameron may not have a good relationship.

“Who knows, I hope to have a good relationship with him [Cameron] but he’s not willing to address the problem either,” he was quoted as saying.