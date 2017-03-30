UAP-Dubai concludes annual sportsfest

Dubai – The recently concluded UAP Dubai Cup proved to be a major success as the organization led by United Architects of the Philippines President Arch. James Tasarra led the championship games for both basketball and volleyball games last Friday, March 17 at the Jumeirah Baccalaureate School in Dubai.

In the basketball tournament, Blue Triglyph won over Pink Architrave with a final score of 48–40.

Arch. Jethro Cunanan led his team to earn the player of the game honors as he also took home the Season MVP of the tournament.

In the battle for third, Yellow Echinus pounded Orange Frieze to take home the consolation prize.

In volleyball, the combined teams Yellow Corinthian and Pink Ionic snatched the coveted championship trophy from the duo of Purple Doric and Blue Tuscan where Arch. Gerald Figueroa took home the Most Valuable Player.

Under the supervision of the UAP–Dubai Chapter Board of Directors and Sports Committee which included Chairman Arch. Ron Aragon, Arch. Don Hatamosa, Arch. Zarm Reyes and Arch. Rhea Mira, the five week event which kicked off with a grand opening last Feb 17, witnessed the strong presence of passion, sportsmanship and camaraderie of Filipino architects in Dubai.

“UAP Dubai Cup is a testament that despite the hectic schedule of its members in balancing family and work, we have shown the best in whatever we do and continue to be better Filipino professionals in a foreign country,” said Tasarra in his closing remarks.

The matches were broadcast via UAP-Dubai Chapter’s own UAP Sports TV.

By: Josh Claveria