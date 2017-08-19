UAP Abu Dhabi celebrates 7th year, new officers installed

Abu Dhabi — The United Architects of the Philippines – UAE Abu Dhabi chapter turned seven years old as a Filipino professional organization charted under the Philippines’ Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) and accredited by the Philippine Embassy Abu Dhabi.

The celebration of the group’s anniversary was held Friday, August 4 at the Hilton Hotel in the capital.

The event’s theme ‘’Synergize Abu Dhabi’’ was conceptualized by its leaders with the vision that each professional architect has something to share and integrate.

“This year’s theme is born out of the longing to integrate from old to new, from young once to older, from newbies to seasoned professionals – everyone has something to say, something to share,” said incoming president Arch. Jo-Anne Quizan.

Being the first woman president of the organization, she has been thankful for the opportunities and the responsibilities entrusted to her.

“Together with the team of bright and talented officers and members, we will elevate our profession’s standard starting locally by helping mentor our young architects to be the next generation of leaders, and activate general membership involvement with various chapter activities to encourage a balanced professional and personal lifestyle,” Quizan expressed in her acceptance speech.

She likewise stressed other major missions of the group such as the continuing professional development (CPD) endeavors, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) outreach programs and sports activities of the organization.

The night’s affair was graced by guest of honor Philippine Embassy’s Vice Consul Rowena P. Daquipil who led the induction of UAP Officers for 2017-2018.

Daquipil highlighted the significant contributions of the organization to Filipino professionals, the Filipino community and to the Philippine government in her keynote address.

UAP Officers 2017-2018

President: Jo-Anne Quizan

Vice President (Programs and Development): Arnold A. Datu

VicePresident(Operations): Woderick Pareja

Secretary: Lizza D. Gonzales

Asst. Secretary: Marian Erandio

Treasurer: Rodel Ayala

Asst. Treasurer: Rheza Sudaria

Auditor: Fortunato Ele Jr.

Board of Directors

Director Internal Affairs: Alexandra Chua-Arevalo

Deputy Director Internal Affairs: Bernice Cuadra

Secretary Internal Affairs: Cherry Ann Yamat

Director External Affairs: May Cassanova (Bayanihan)

Deputy Director Ext Affairs: Maribel de Castro (Bayanihan)

Director External Affairs: Jean Diala (PPO)

Director Comms & Info: Rodel Cuyo

Deputy Director Comms & Info: Sarah Jane Arica

Secretary Comms & Info: Maisa Aritalla, Catherine Alba, and Le You Ann Gamayo

Director Programs, Events & Logistics: Ruben Cunanan Jr. (Abu Dhabi)

Deputy Director Program, Events & Log: Catherine Alba (Abu Dhabi), Omar Marin, and Lazaro Vergara (Northern Emirates)

Secretary Program, Events & Log: Jennifer Pantig (Northern Emirates)

Director Sports & Fitness: Jaypee Ricafort

Deputy Director Sports & Fitness: Allaine Kristoffer Mañalac

Secretary Sports & Fitness: Michael Llamas

Director – Committee on Education, Trainings & Affiliations: Leonila Robledo-Al Hanash

Deputy Director –Committee on Education, Trainings & Affiliations: Catherine Bantoy-Marte

Director Committee on Social Responsibility (CSR): Vicky Jaraba

Director – Committee on Foreign Licensure Examination for Architects (FLEA): Rocel Guila

Immediate Past President: Ronaldo Quijana

Past President (FY 2013-2016): Kirby Zalameda

Charter President: Rico Blevens Ado

UAPGA 2017-2018

President: Nyssa Reyes

Vice President: Mark Philip Sanchez

Secretary: Jhela Jordine Venturanza

Treasurer: Charity Pena

Programs and Dev’t: Stuart Fajilan

Sports and Events: Alfredo Bonayog