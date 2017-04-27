FREE LEGAL AID & SEMINAR

Credit Card and Bank Loans

19 May 2017 (Friday)

2:30 PM at the Philippine Embassy, Abu Dhabi

• ● Know your rights and obligations

• ● Police Case

• ● Bounced Cheques

• ● Bank Settlements

• ● Court Case

• ● Abusive Debt Collectors

• ● Central Bank Blacklist

• ● How to restructure your loans

from different banks

To register, email gulflaw@gulflaw.info or call 04-4449404.

UAE Rules on Bail

Atty. Barney, what are the UAE rules on bail? – Joanna

For minor offences, such as issuance of a bounced cheque, bail can be granted by the police but only before the case is referred to the public prosecutor. Once the case has been referred to the public prosecutor only he can grant bail. The accused can request for the bail himself.

For major offences, bail can be granted by the public prosecutor or by a judge when referred to trial. The accused and his lawyer should ask for bail when they meet the public prosecutor or judge. Failing that, written representations for bail from the accused and his lawyer can be submitted at any time during the proceedings.

The conditions for bail vary on the circumstance of the case but generally will include:

• Surrendering the accused’s passport to the police

• Surrendering the passport of the accused’s bail guarantor

• Paying an amount to the courts

UAE Driver’s License

Atty. Barney, can I drive in the UAE using my Philippine driver’s license? Also, what is the penalty for those caught driving without a valid UAE license? – Veronica

You can drive in the UAE using an international driver’s license if you are on a tourist visa. However, if you are under a residence visa, then you will need to obtain a driver’s license from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Unfortunately, holders of Philippine license are not allowed to transfer or exchange their valid license for a UAE license. They must re-sit a theory and practical driving test after completing the following from an authorized driving school:

• 20 lessons for those driving for more than 5 years; or

• 40 lessons for beginners or with less than 5 years driving experience.

According to Article 51 of Federal Law No. 21 of 1995, as amended by Federal Law No.12 of 2007, a person driving without a valid license or driving a vehicle not specified in the vehicle category of his license may be sentenced to jail for a maximum term of 3 months and/or fined. In certain cases, violators are banned from driving in the UAE.

Returning to the UAE after Deportation

Atty. Barney, I was deported in May 2016. Can I return to the UAE after a year? – Mikaela

If you were deported and given a lifetime ban, you will not be able to re-enter UAE unless you have made an appeal and the ban was lifted. Only the following persons can re-enter the UAE one year following their deportation:

• domestic helpers whose visas were cancelled prior to expiry of contract;

• those deported for overstaying; and

• those who did not pay their overstay fine in full prior to deportation.