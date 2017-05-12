UAE residents can definitely relate to viral ‘Timba sa UAE’

DUBAI – Have you seen the video that is making the rounds on Facebook about saving water in buckets in UAE because it’s too risky to expose your naked body with a summer shower?

Well, it’s very funny because UAE residents can definitely relate to ‘Timba sa UAE’, and as a matter of fact, as of press time, it garnered almost a million views with nearly 12,000 shares and thousands of ‘Haha’ reactions in just four days.

It caught the attention of the majority of Filipino residents in the UAE. It was shot inside an accommodation (a Dubai-type-room) featuring Filipinos and acting as if in a music video.

A man is singing on the tune of Parokya ni Edgar’s “San Man Patungo”, sporting funny lyrics about trying to defy the hot water every morning, and saving water in a bucket only to find out someone else used it.

The lyrics include: “Akala [ko] malamig ang tubig, ngunit pwede nang pang kape… Kapag inipon mo lagyan mo nang kandado [ang timba]… Wala namang nagsabi lapnos pati likod ko.”

Majority of the new residents here might relate to this now that the ‘real’ summer is fast approaching.

The characters who made the video were UAE-based Carl Quion, Rogel Nunez, Bengs Hyu, and Bryan Diego.

Quion is a freelance magician and content creator based in Dubai who usually performs in corporate events. Living in the UAE for two years now, Quion was the one who penned the lyrics and can be seen in the video playing the ukulele inside a bathroom while a man is showering behind him. He has been doing videos since he was still in the Philippines.

Nunez, on the other hand, is working in a salon, while Diego and Hyu are in the sales field.

The quartet has thousands of Facebook followers and considered as social media stars.

In a phone interview with Quion, he said that they weren’t expecting that the 3-minute and 24-second video will go viral.

“Naisip ko gawin yun kasi dito sa Dubai parang nag-aaway-away dahil sa tubig na gagamitin na ‘di naman sa ‘yo.

“Kasi naranasan ko na rin yung makuhaan ng tubig dito pero mas madalas ako yung nangunguha ng tubig.

“Dahil sa tubig pwede kayong mag away or pwede mong makalimutan na magkaibigan kayo,” he quipped.

The clip was just shot in a day, but it took Quion and his friends a week to compose the lyrics.

The four have also recently come up with a group called Filipinos in UAE Content Creator (FUCC). The non-profit group was organized because they shared the same dogma: they’re happy to make videos and entertain people online.

More funny and relatable videos are also lined up for this year, according to Quion.

The video can be viewed on Quion’s Facebook page https://m.facebook.com/st ory.php?story_fbid=45885586778 9161&id=100009942548829.

Their videos will be seen on their respective Facebook accounts and pages.