UAE paddlers heading to Korean int’l boat fest

DUBAI – A group of UAE residents will be heading to South Korea to compete in the 4th ARA Waterway International Dragon Boat Festival on October 12 to 16.

Composed of 50 active members from various professions and fields, the A-Team Dubai Dragon Boat Association teammates already started to prepare for the main event which will be held four months from now at Gyeong-In ARA Waterway, Incheon.

Since its inception in early 2014, the team’s name has been prominent in regattas and festivals across the country and internationally. As a matter of fact, they have already acquired various major awards in different races and categories.

On January 27 to 28, Dubai’s A-Team triumphed at the open category of Dubai Properties Dragon Boat Festival 2017 and came second place for mixed category.

The three-year-old group has also fought and bagged major awards in Ireland in 2014 and Hong Kong in 2015.

A-Team Dubai, a non-profit organization, is a registered affiliate of UAE Dragon Boat Association.

“We provide not just fun, but most of all fitness to its members.

“As word spreads, dragon boating has become a great instrument for building a healthy lifestyle and a good way to meet new friends,” Pinky Garcia, the team manager, said.

Part of their training for the South Korea fight includes going to the gym, boat paddling, and losing weight.

Their youngest member is 16-year-old, while its oldest is 55.

The boat race in South Korea will be hosted by K-Water Gyeongin ARA Waterway Plus Corporation and supported by Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Sea Explorers of Korea and Aquatic Leisure Sports Council.

Other honors received by the team are:

2017

1. Dubai Marina Dragon Boat Festival 2017

(February 10-11)

• 2nd Place Open Category

2. DP Culture Village Marina Dragon Boat Festival 2017

(April 21-22)

• 3rd Place Overall Women’s Category

2016

1. 2016 Shangri-La Abu Dhabi Dragon Boat Festival (October 21-22, 2016)

• Champion – Ann Butler’s Memorial Women’s Dragon Boat Race

• 3rd Place Premier Women’s Category

• 3rd Place Premier Mixed Category

2015

1. 2015 Dubai Creek Dragon Boat Festival (November 6, 2015)

• 2nd Runner-up Women’s Category

2. 2015 Shangri-La Abu Dhabi Dragon Boat Festival (October 23-24, 2015)

• 2nd Place Overall

3. Al Bandar Abu Dhabi Dragon Boat Festival (May 1, 2015)

• 1st Place Mixed 200m

• 1st Place Open 200m

• 3rd Place Mixed 1000m

4. RAK Dragon Boat Festival (April 17-18, 2015)

• 2nd Place Overall

5. Dubai Creek Dragon Boat Summer Festival (March 27, 2015)

• 2nd Place Overall

2014

1. 2nd Over-all, Volvo Ocean Dragon Boat Festival (21 December 2014)

• 1st Place Mixed 200m

• 2nd Place Mixed 2K

• 2nd Place Women’s 200m

2. Champion, 1st Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Dragon Boat Festival (29 November 2014)

• 1st Place Open Category

• 2nd Place Women’s Category

• 2nd Place Mixed Category

3. 2nd Over-all, Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Dragon Boat Festival (21 November 2014)

• 1st Place Mixed 3k

• 1st Place Mixed 1k Finals

• 2nd Women’s 200m

4. 2nd Over-all, 2014 Shangri-La Abu Dhabi Dragon Boat Festival (17-18 October 2014)

• Over-all Champion, Open 500m Challenge

• Over-all 2nd Place, Mixed 2000m, 500m, 200m Category