UAE locks down poultry import from Pampanga

DUBAI – With the presence of bird flu in Pampanga, Philippines, the United Arab Emirates is currently restricting the entry of poultry products province from the Philippine province to protect the entire Emirates.

The decision, according to Majid Sultan Al Qasimi, director of Animal Health and Development Department, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, was based on the advisory from the World Organization for Animal Health about the registration of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Pampanga.

The type of bird flu, according to Philippine Agriculture Chief Emmanuel Pinol, is not the H5N6 strain that can be transmitted to humans.

He was quoted as saying by cnnphilippines.com that Philippines is now culling 200,000 chickens, ducks, and quail to stop the spread of the disease to other poultry farms in Pampanga and the rest of the country.

The ministry, meanwhile, was quoted as saying by gulfnews.com that the country has prohibited “all kinds of live domestic and wild birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs, and the import of poultry meat and thermally not treated products and table eggs from the affected province of Pampanga.”

However, the UAE will allow “the importation of thermally-treated poultry products (treated meat and processed egg products) and thermally treated poultry waste from all of the Republic of the Philippines.”

Pinol said that the avian flu outbreak started last April, but was only reported to them this month.

A total of six poultry farms in Pampanga were reported to have been infected with the H1N1 bird flu strain.