UAE Karate Federation attempts Guinness World Record

DUBAI – Another milestone is to be set in Dubai, as the vibrant non-profit government body, UAE Karate Federation, is making an official attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records for the World’s Largest Karate Kata performance with the most number of players at a single venue.
General Nasser Abdul Razaq Al Razooqi, president of the UAE Karate Federation and vice president of the World Karate Federation, said the aim of the body is to gather 5000 participants to make the new record.
He together with Marwan Mohammad Hussain Ali Singel, Vice President of the UAE Karate Federation held a press conference conducted at the Dubai Police Officer’s Club recently to announce the record breaking attempt.
The Federation is committed to spread the awareness of martial arts, its health advantages and security consciousness together with a clear and positive signal to the youth of the country including all the residents on the benefits of learning karate, Awad Khalifa Salem Hasoum Al Darmaki, vice president of the UAE Karate Federation, added.
The current record is currently at 3,973 participants held by the Society of Advancement of Karate, Okinawa, Japan last year. This official attempt is to happen in Dubai on February 16, Thursday as the nation celebrates UAE National Sports Day. The Guinness try will be held at the football stadium at Dubai Police Officers Club Jadaf, Dubai where we expect a huge crowd around 15,000 to witness this proud moment.
Kata performers will start assembling at 3.30 pm at the grounds and the official attempt will take place at 4:45 pm on February 16. The public is enjoined to witness the attempt as entry to the venue will be free.
“Under the UAE Karate Federation, we give Karate training to children in many schools for them to get an early awareness about martial arts. With the support of private trainers it has been very much effective to give students a balance between mind and body,” General Nasser and Singel said.
“We have made arrangements for the massive audience who will come to witness the official attempt for the Guinness Record and we bring the official adjudicator from The Guinness World Records closely monitor the official attempt for the Guinness World Record.
“Asiavision Advertising Dubai is working with us for the long term to make it possible, and also for future events,” said General Nasser.
The attempt is supported by the UAE Sports Council and many private supporters and well-wishers from various fields.
For more information: call Mr. Mohammed Abbas, Director, UAE Karate federation at 050 244 2449 or Mr. Usman, Project Coordinator at 055 261 0088.
