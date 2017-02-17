UAE guys gear up for pageant in PH

DUBAI – A total of 15 males based in the country have qualified to compete at the most significant male pageant in history, Man of the World (MOTW) – The Pageant Philippines. These gentlemen, mostly from Arab countries, will compete in the Philippines on June 29.

The MOTW Arab delegates were revealed on Friday, February 10, at the Fort Andres Restaurant in Warwick Hotel.

Judged based on their height, wit, and looks, these 15 men who made the cut are nationals of UAE, Yemen, Afghanistan, Jordan, Palestine, Tajikistan, Moldova, Slovakia, Algeria, Greece, Iran, Egypt, and Syria.

To represent the Philippines, the organizers chose PO2 Neil Perez, Mr. World 2015 to battle with these Arabs. Perez is dubbed as the Philippine’s sexiest police officer.

MOTW’s main organizer Noor Guiapal said that these men were carefully chosen to represent each of their country.

“We have a lot of applicants, wanting to compete for this very prestigious event. Some of them really just want to see the beauty of our country,” the Filipina organizer said.

According to her this effort will also serves as promoting the attractions found in the country.

In addition, since most Arab countries don’t conduct any pageants, Noor thought of organizing this event for the guys to experience what a male pageant is all about.

She also assured the delegates that the country is a safe place as the local government has already coordinated with them and policemen will escort them during their stay in the Philippines.

A Facebook live video will be streamed on Man of the World Facebook page during the pageant night for other viewers to witness the battle of the most handsome men in the world.

The venue for the grand night hasn’t been revealed yet by the organizers. The winner will get a grand cash price and other prizes.

By: Ryan Namia