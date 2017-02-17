UAE fans ready for Wowowin’s first worldwide tour

Filipinos in the Middle East are clamoring to see Willie Revillame in the flesh – and the opportunity has finally come through the first worldwide tour of the host’s popular show “Wowowin”, which will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Theatre on February 17.

Pinoy netizens took to social media to express how it is a dream come true to be given a chance to watch “Wowowin” outside of their TV screens. In a Facebook comment, Jac Babaran said, “Napakasaya talaga ng programa niyo Sir Willie. Sana makapunta kami ng friend ko [sa Wowowin Worldwide Tour], wish ko lang talaga. Ang saya-saya kasi, sobra… Welcome to Abu Dhabi, Wowowin.”

Meanwhile, another Facebook user, Hardy Abenoja Merquita, has this to say: “Kuya Idol, wow na wow… simple lang ang gusto ko, ang makita ka nang personal at mapanood nang live ang show mo… Kahit kailan hindi pa kita nakita sa personal… ito na ‘yung pagkakataon.”

He may be known for his generosity, but the appreciation that Willie’s supporters feel for the host goes beyond the tons of prizes that he gives away to audience members and home viewers alike. On why she holds Willie close to her heart, Facebook user Dolly Bulat-ag writes: “Wish ko makita ka [Willie Revillame]. Personal idol kita. [Nag-iisa] ka sa mundo natin, ang lawak ng pag-iisip at puso mo, maawain [ka] sa kapwa… diyan ako hanga sa’yo. Love you, Will.”

On Facebook, Noemi Castro Reyes shares how Willie has helped her cope with homesickness. “Idol na idol kita, Willie. Buhat ng dumating ako [rito] sa Dubai, ikaw lang ang aking libangan. Hanggang ngayon, ikaw pa [rin] ang nakakapagpasaya sa akin dito, sana makita na kita ng personal at ma-hug, Willie… ikaw ang nagpapasaya talaga sa’kin dito, kahit hindi ako lumabas ng bahay, e, masaya na ako kapag napapanood kita.”

With the Wowowin Worldwide Tour happening this coming week, Filipinos in the Middle East are looking forward to a great show – and getting a signature “Wowowin” jacket, if they’re lucky.

Together with OSN, a leading pay-TV carrier in the Middle East, the Wowowin Worldwide Tour in Abu Dhabi is presented by GMA Pinoy TV, the flagship international channel of GMA Network which aims to bring Filipinos abroad closer to home through another unforgettable international event.

