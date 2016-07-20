UAE-based Filipino volleyball players bag inter-GCC volley tournament in Bahrain

DUBAI—The United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Filipino men and women volleyball teams have shown their best by sweeping off contenders in the 2nd Inter-GCC All-Filipino Volleyball Tournament held on Thursday, July 7, at the Muharraq Club Gym in Bahrain.

In a very tight game, the team of Filipino men, representing the UAE in the men’s division, won against Saudi Arabia (Riyadh) in the first game, 35-32.

Their second game against Qatar was a loss, 30-35, but they fought back, and with the courage and momentum, the men’s overcame its errors and consecutively trashed Bahrain, Saudi Arabia (Filbar), and Kuwait.

In the final game, the team turned back a feisty Qatar, 25-23, 25-22.

“It was a very tight match with them because they were leading the game in the early stages of the tournament. But with determination and perseverance, UAE caught in the end and beat the Qatar team,” Mark Paul de Jesus told Kabayan Weekly.

According to Allen Mendoza, who was declared as this year’s tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP), their last opponent was physically stronger than them.

“. . . but being so isn’t everything. Psychological aspect of a player is vital to a good performance,” Mendoza, who was also the last year’s MVP, added.

Meanwhile, under the women’s division, the Filipina group from the UAE automatically earned a spot in the final game for ranking first in the elimination round.

In the championship game, the team defeated Kuwait, 25-22, 27-25.

“It was absolutely delightful experience. Our drive is to win though we didn’t expect it since we only had nine players to compete, but what brings us real joy was joining – either we lose or win,” Wendy Galela, FEVA UAE women’s team coach, said.

“Our edge with other team was being analytical on which position my team might play since we were few . . . And also being accountable and prepared,” she added.

Hawiyah Lumberio was named as league’s MVP under the women’s division.

Other awards, such as Best Setter and Best Attacker, were given to Maricris Butial and Rosalaida Lualhati, respectively.

The one-day tournament was hosted by Filipino Club Volleyball Group-Bahrain.

UAE Men’s Division team members:

Mark Paul de Jesus, Richard Leabres, Roland Vasquez, Dan Lester Dabon,

Mike Jimenez, Paul Tumaliuan, Joel Cenidoza, Mark Praxidio, Allen Mendoza, Lester Hortaleza, Kris Abueg, Leugim Dawis, Carlo Manalo

UAE Women’s Division team members:

Maricris Butial, Rosalaida Laulhati,

Emelie Zuño, Faye Cabrera, Haya Bantuas,

Hawiyah Lumberio, Nathalie Nikki Quilala, Elsie Bustamante, Wendy Galela