U+A crowned 4th season ABA Intercompany Champions

Dubai – U+A emerged as the ABA Intercompany Season 4 champions after defeating Amana, 54-49 last Friday, March 17 at the Jumeirah Baccalaureate School, Dubai.

U+A’s Caryl Nodado made clutch baskets at the last seconds of the game to secure the win which showcased an intense down-the-wire finish.

In the battle for third, Nicolas Trabucco powered Al Barari to trounce RSP to the tune of 52-48.

Arem Libuton took home the Season MVP honors while Nodado was adjudged Finals MVP.

Mythical Five honors included Nicolas Trabucco (Al Barari), Renz Gaa (RSP), Franco Te (U+A), Carlo Tecson (U+A) and Jesson Dullin (AMANA).

The awarding ceremonies were carried out by the ABA committee led by Don Hatamosa, Junar Aquino, Josh Claveria and Benjie San Juan with special guests, Hazel Santiago and Angelica Gonzalez.

“ABA acts as a venue for continued interaction among architects and fellow professionals through sport while maintaining its heartfelt commitment to the society through charity works, social drives and community awareness programs,” said Arch. Claveria in his closing remarks said.

ABA Intercompany Season 5 will commence December 2017.