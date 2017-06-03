Two hours of amazing Dubai drama

I didn’t expect it. Really. I thought the popcorn and coffee, black with double shots of espresso, would make up for my imagined frustration. I thought that the experience would supply the lack.

But, I was wrong. The coffee did not make up for my frustration because I wasn’t frustrated! I was delighted. The show was amazing! So was the coffee. But, more so the show. Spanning two hours, the nine original plays were quirky, frenetic, and a laughter factory. The script, or a string of, was smart in its mirthful lunacy. If giggles and hahahas are manufactured, I know now where and who made them.

The actors? They surprised me. I love theatre and I’m attracted to it like moth to fire. In Dubai, I frequent Dubai Opera, Ductac, and the Madinat Theatre. As fuel is to cars and louboutins are to women, theatre is to the culture of my soul. Therefore, I know when actors are genuinely good or they think that they are, when they are, in fact, not. I know when the dream of the person falls behind the reality of his illusion. The 12 actors who played 27 characters are nuanced, expressive, and fantastically in sync. A great ensemble is one where the actors play their roles in harmony, where actions and reactions seamlessly blend, where even a gap is not a punctuation but a moment for the audience to nourish deliciously. Yes, of course, I noticed fringes of discontinuance, but how quickly they recovered with little to no expression of panic is Just. So. Professional.

I’m proud of the only Filipino actor in the cast who shone brightly in an already well-lit cast- Yuji Los Banos. He was consistently fascinating, truthful, and interesting. He’s firmly well-tempered when called for, and high-strung when needed. I’ve always thought that believable actors are great mimics, and he is! Comedy measures the prowess of an actor, not drama. That scene where he delivered a physical monologue in the story “Interview” was, risking cliche, a revelation.

Note: The author watched Black Light, an evening of nine short plays presented by Dubai Drama Group, on May 19. Black Light features 27 characters played by 12 actors and written and directed by Dubai-based playwright CJ Single. The author is Head of Professional Development and Professor of Philosophy and The Humanities at American College of Dubai.

By: Dr. Rex Venard Bacarra