Twitter users can now post videos up to 140 seconds long

DUBAI—Twitter has introduced improved video services that will let users to tweet videos up to 140 seconds.

“Video is becoming increasingly central to the real-time conversations happening on Twitter,” Jeremy Rishel, head of Twitter’s Product Development for Creators, said.

According to Rishel, tweets over Twitter have increased over 50 percent since the beginning of 2016.

From 30-second video limit, the micro blogging site also announced that subscribers “may also begin to see longer videos on Vine.”

Twitter said selected users or publishers will continue to post videos up to 10 minutes long.

The said update will be available to Twitter for Mac and Twitter for Windows soon.

Twitter also presented a new application for celebrities and other public figures: Twitter Engage.

The new app will give a way to public figures to connect directly with their followers. The app provides Twitter stats, including likes, retweets, @mentions and video views. The user can also get more detailed information, as well as real-time data and insights.

Vine, meanwhile, will add a Watch More option to the lower right corner of Vines.

“In 2016, no social network can thrive without video, which has become central to both how digital users interact with online content and also how super users and brands communicate optimally with their online audiences,” Tim Mulligan, Senior Analyst at Midia Research, was quoted as saying in a technewsworld.com report.